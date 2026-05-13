Gasoline As A Fuel Market Future Influenced by Infrastructure Growth

The global gasoline as a fuel market size was estimated USD 1.80 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.04 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2026 to 2033. The market is primarily driven by the large and persistent global base of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, particularly in emerging economies, where rising urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and expanding middle-class populations are fueling vehicle ownership.

Sustained demand from two-wheelers and light commercial vehicles, especially in the Asia Pacific, further supports consumption growth, while limited electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and affordability constraints in developing regions reinforce continued reliance on gasoline. The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rapid urbanization and a growing middle-class population in developing countries. The rising pressure to reduce vehicular emissions and improve fuel efficiency, coupled with stricter government regulations worldwide, is driving the adoption of cleaner, higher-quality gasoline blends. In addition, the expansion of gasoline distribution infrastructure, including retail fuel stations, storage terminals, and pipeline networks, is enabling fuel suppliers and consumers to enhance accessibility while improving operational efficiency.

Download a free sample copy of the Gasoline As A Fuel Market report to gain access to detailed insights, market coverage, and study inclusions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 39.7% of the global market in 2025 due to strong vehicle penetration, rapid urbanization, and robust fuel demand across emerging economies. High dependence on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, especially in countries like India and Southeast Asia, continues to drive steady gasoline consumption in both urban and semi-urban regions.

China is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period driven by large-scale transportation needs, expanding logistics activity, and sustained reliance on ICE vehicles. Despite EV adoption growth, gasoline demand remains strong due to the vast existing vehicle fleet and continued infrastructure support for conventional fuels.

The regular (87 octane) segment dominated with a 72.0% share in 2025 as it is widely used in mass-market passenger vehicles due to its affordability and adequate performance. Its cost-effectiveness makes it the preferred fuel grade across price-sensitive consumer markets, particularly in developing regions.

Passenger vehicles accounted for the largest share of 57.9% in 2025 supported by rising personal mobility needs, growing middle-class populations, and increasing vehicle ownership globally. Expanding urban transport requirements and daily commuting patterns further strengthen gasoline consumption in this segment.

Retail fuel stations dominated with an 87.8% share in 2025 owing to their widespread geographical presence and convenience for end-users. They remain the primary refueling channel globally, supported by well-established infrastructure networks and consistent demand from individual vehicle owners.

Key Gasoline as a Fuel Market Company Insights

Sinopec

China National Petroleum Corporation

ExxonMobil

Saudi Aramco

Valero Energy Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Rosneft

IndianOil Corporation

Shell plc

Petrobras

Reliance Industries Limited

BP plc

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Shell plc, through its subsidiary Shell Eastern Trading Pte. Ltd., completed the acquisition of Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd., strengthening its integrated energy portfolio and expanding its capabilities across fuel supply, trading, and distribution networks. This strategic move aligns with the company’s objective to enhance its global market position, improve supply chain integration, and support evolving fuel demand dynamics.

In January 2026, Jio-bp launched petrol with ACTIVE Technology in India, designed to remove engine deposits and improve fuel efficiency. This innovation reflects the company’s focus on advanced fuel formulations, enhancing engine performance, and delivering improved efficiency for consumers, while strengthening its competitive positioning in the gasoline retail market.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Gasoline As A Fuel Market

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering