Dunedin, NZ, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — Issued by Miss Adelaide S. Langford, Private Secretary, Office of Count Jonathan David Nelson.

Harris University New Zealand is a registered Private Training Establishment operating under the New Zealand Qualifications Authority framework, with administrative headquarters located at 233 Cutten Street, Corstorphine, Dunedin 9012, New Zealand. The institution delivers technology-focused higher education exclusively through a virtual campus model, providing globally accessible credentials in computer science and information technology.

The university’s School of Computing offers programs including the Bachelor of Information Technology and the Master of Digital Technology, both formally approved for international offshore delivery under the New Zealand Qualifications Framework Offshore Programme Delivery Rules 2012. Offshore delivery approval was granted in June 2018, establishing the institution’s credentials within New Zealand’s regulatory framework for international students and distance learners worldwide.

Harris University operates as a distance-learning institution utilizing virtual classrooms and simulated software laboratories, allowing students across multiple countries to complete accredited technology programs remotely. The institution’s contact details are publicly available through its official website at harris-university.ac.nz.

For further information contact the Office of Count Jonathan David Nelson through www.countjonathan.org