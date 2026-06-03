The Sharad Group Enhances Global Availability of High-Purity Kaolin Clay from Gujarat

Gandhidham, Gujarat, India, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Sharad Group, an established Indian manufacturer and exporter of industrial minerals, has expanded its kaolin clay production capabilities to support rising demand from international paper, paint, ceramics, cosmetics, rubber, and pharmaceutical industries.

Backed by over six decades of mining and mineral processing experience, the company supplies industrial-grade kaolin clay sourced from select deposits in Gujarat and refined at its processing facility in Gandhidham. The kaolin produced offers consistent brightness, controlled particle size, low grit levels, and stable chemical properties—making it suitable for precision manufacturing applications.

Engineered Kaolin Grades for Industrial Applications

To meet the varied requirements of global manufacturers, The Sharad Group offers six application-focused kaolin clay grades:

TSG A7 – Developed for paper coating and ceramic formulations, delivering uniform particle distribution and reliable opacity.

A7 Supergrade – An ultra-refined kaolin grade with enhanced brightness and reduced grit, suited for specialty paper and premium ceramic surfaces.

Kao93 – A fine-grade kaolin for paints and coatings, supporting improved pigment dispersion, gloss retention, and formulation stability.

Kao91+ – A high-purity kaolin grade designed for cosmetic and pharmaceutical use, meeting stringent quality and contamination control standards.

TSG S1 – A reinforcement-grade kaolin engineered for rubber compounds, adhesives, and sealants where consistency and performance are critical.

S1 Supergrade – A high-plateness kaolin optimized for polymers and advanced composite applications requiring superior dispersion and reduced resin demand.

These grades are supplied in powder, noodle, and lump formats, ensuring compatibility with diverse processing and handling systems.

Complete product specifications and inquiry details can be accessed at:

https://thesharadgroup.com/kaolin-clay/

Export-Focused Supply Chain from India

The Sharad Group supports international buyers with comprehensive export services, including quality inspection, regulatory documentation, and bulk shipping from Gujarat ports. The company currently serves customers across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, with packaging options ranging from 25 kg bags to 1.5-ton jumbo bags.

About The Sharad Group

Headquartered in Gandhidham, Kutch, India, The Sharad Group is a multi-mineral solutions provider with over 64 years of operational experience. With ISO-certified facilities and mineral reserves exceeding 300 million tons, the group supplies kaolin clay, silica sand, ball clay, quartz, and other industrial minerals to manufacturers worldwide.

Media Contact

Media Relations

The Sharad Group

Gandhidham, Gujarat, India

Phone: +91 8469219999

Email: harsh@thesharadgroup.com

Website: https://thesharadgroup.com