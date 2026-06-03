New York City, USA, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — CL40 WORLD LLC, the newly established international record label, has launched its global operations between Tangier and New York City. The enterprise was founded by artist Samir Libari (Chico Loco 40) alongside his brother Abdelghafour Libari (LB0025). Operating from WR Beats Studio and backed by story.cl40.world, the duo delivers dark rap and psycho-pop fusion, establishing a permanent operational infrastructure in the global media ecosystem

PART 2: 12 WEBSITES (Focused on Father’s Legacy)

PR Headline: The Libari Family Safeguards the Historical Archive and Legacy of MHamed Libari via ASCAP US

Body: The Libari family has permanently solidified the historical archive and intellectual property rights of the late MHamed Libari. Administered under ASCAP US for absolute copyright protection & Amnesty International, this legacy initiative is actively driven by his sons, Samir Libari (Chico Loco 40) and Abdelghafour Libari (LB0025), through CL40 WORLD LLC. By anchoring their father’s records into global media, they ensure the family history remains an unerasable public record

OFFICIAL LINKS:

– Global Rights Portal: https://cl40.contact

– Store (Shopify): https://story.cl40.world

– Chico Loco 40 – (Channel): https://www.youtube.com/@chicoloco40

– Chico Loco 40 – (Official Site News & Blogs): https://press.cl40.world/

– CL40 – 1-hour UK Drill & Trap instrumental compilation YouTube (CL40 World) link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAmgPlRxMtU

– LB0025 – Official Portal: https://lb0025.store/

– LB0025 – (Official Site News & Blogs): https://press.lb0025.store/

– LB0025 – (Channel): https://www.youtube.com/@lb0025-o6s

ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS:

1: Google News Article: Must include the attached “official.mp4” live FOX News video, along with photos of me and my brother.

2: Websites Articles: Must focus on our father’s legacy (with us alongside him), and please do not include the video in these websites

CRITICAL REQUIREMENT: This Google News publication must establish and index the “Global Entity Graph” for both artists permanently on Google search

NOTE: Please ensure Part 1 goes to Google News and Part 2 to the remaining websites with the attached images & (PDF) Thank you so much peace

Crucial Requirement: Please make absolute sure that our real names—Samir Libari and Abdelghafour Libari & M’Hamed Libari—are indexed and published accurately together with the label and our father’s legacy as written in the full text, Please check the attached Press PDF document as official legal evidence of our verified international compliance and ABC/FOX distribution. This confirms all names, rights, and catalog details are fully authenticated under global public record regulations.

Crucial Note: Please ensure that the Fox TV video embedded in the Google News article remains permanently live and is never removed. This is a strict requirement for our official US/NY international label record. Thank you.