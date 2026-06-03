Silver Toy Shop: Where Passion Meets Precision in Collecting

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Silver Toy Shop (Pty) Ltd, a prominent Funko POP! reseller and one of Cape Town’s most talked-about toy businesses, is pleased to announce its continuous growth. The store, which was established in December 2018 by brothers Richard and Christopher Silver, represents a lifelong love of collecting, nostalgia, and community.

What started as a mutual passion for Funko POPs, inspired by childhood recollections from the 1980s and loyalty to their beloved football teams, has grown into a successful business. The creators’ passion for collecting is evident in their personal collection of more than 1,000 Funko POPs, which includes limited editions and rare grails. This enthusiasm served as the impetus for a company created by collectors, for collectors.

In May 2020, Silver Toy Shop formally opened its virtual doors following months of careful planning and investigation. When the company first started as an online Facebook store, local enthusiasts instantly took an interest in it. It now has a physical location in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, in addition to its online store, which is available around-the-clock to cater to collectors around the country.

A Sanctuary for Collectors

The store takes great satisfaction in selecting a wide range of Funko POPs that are imported from abroad, sourced locally, and purchased from reliable distributors. With box packaging and shipping options designed to guarantee collectibles arrive in perfect condition, every item is handled with care. South African collectors have come to regard Silver Toy Shop as dependable and high-quality due to its meticulous attention to detail.

The Bloubergstrand store, which is open every day from Monday through Saturday, provides aficionados with a warm environment in which to peruse, interact, and find new additions to their collections. Customers can anticipate a thoughtfully curated selection that represents the creators’ dedication to quality, whether they are looking for popular releases or uncommon rarities.

Culture and Community

Silver Toy Shop has developed a thriving community of collectors in addition to its retail business. Fans now look forward to monthly giveaways, contests, and the now-famous waffle events, which promote enthusiasm and camaraderie. Customers are kept interested and informed about upcoming events and promotions thanks to the store’s strong Facebook and Instagram presence.

Silver Toy Shop’s motto, “Funko POP! collectors selling to other Funko POP! collectors,” is more than just a catchphrase. Richard and Christopher Silver have made a place where collectors feel appreciated, understood, and motivated by sharing their love.

Considering the Future

Silver Toy Shop is dedicated to its core values of enthusiasm, accuracy, and community even as the company expands. The store is well-positioned to stay at the forefront of South Africa’s collector culture with plans to increase its selection and bolster its online and offline presence.

About Silver Toy Shop (Pty) Ltd.

Silver Toy Shop is a Cape Town-based store that was established in December 2018 that specialises in Funko POP! collectibles. The store has grown to be a reliable destination for collectors around South Africa thanks to its strong emphasis on quality, authenticity, and customer experience. Through carefully chosen selections, neighbourhood gatherings, and a commitment to quality, Silver Toy Shop, which operates both online and in Bloubergstrand, continues to promote the joy of collecting. To learn more about their funko pop shop in Cape Town, visit their website at https://silvertoyshop.co.za/