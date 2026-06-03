GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Recurrent Aphthous Stomatitis Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Recurrent Aphthous Stomatitis (RAS) Management Program, a comprehensive virtual care initiative designed to help patients who suffer from frequent, painful canker sores through structured teledentistry assessments, evidence‑based topical interventions, personalized trigger identification, and long‑term preventive protocols. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of oral medicine specialists, dentists, dental hygienists, and primary care clinicians through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform, the program brings expert, guideline‑aligned care for one of the most common chronic oral mucosal conditions directly into patients’ homes.

Recurrent aphthous stomatitis is one of the most common inflammatory diseases of the oral mucosa, affecting an estimated 10 to 20 percent of the general population worldwide. It is characterized by persistent, painful mouth ulcers that cannot be explained by an underlying disease. RAS is classified into three subgroups: minor aphthous ulcers (less than 5 mm, healing in 7–14 days, accounting for approximately 80% of cases); major aphthous ulcers (larger, deeper lesions that heal slowly over weeks or months with scarring); and herpetiform aphthous ulcers (clusters of multiple small ulcers). While the cause is unknown, evidence points to a complex interplay of genetic predisposition, local trauma, psychological stress, nutritional deficiencies (B12, folate, iron), hormonal changes, and an overactive T‑cell mediated immune response. Despite its prevalence, many patients never receive a systematic evaluation, and therapeutic approaches are often fragmented.

“Recurrent canker sores are not merely a nuisance – they are a chronic, painful condition that can severely impair eating, speaking, and quality of life, yet most patients never receive a structured diagnostic work‑up or a long‑term management plan,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our RAS Management Program changes this paradigm. We bring together teledentistry assessment, pharmacist‑guided topical therapy, trigger identification (including dietary factors, toothpaste ingredients, and medications), and preventive protocols into a single virtual platform. By offering patients convenient access to oral medicine specialists and evidence‑based care pathways, we are making comprehensive canker sore management accessible to the millions of Americans who suffer from repeated, painful oral ulcers.”

A Structured, Multidisciplinary Teledentistry Model

Teledentistry in oral medicine has been shown to be highly effective for managing complex oral conditions. A systematic review of research evidence for teledentistry found the most convincing evidence for efficacy in the fields of pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral medicine. Teledentistry helps dental practitioners and specialists manage complex oral conditions, with the highest utilization seen for “Other” (including aphthous ulcers, 75%). A 2024 scoping review synthesized evidence regarding technical requirements, security services, and standardized oral cavity photography methods for teledentistry in oral medicine, providing the framework on which GoTo Telemed’s program is built. Furthermore, a case report documented the successful management of aphthous‑like ulcers in a patient with aplastic anemia through teledentistry, using history, clinical examination, and blood tests to guide care.

The GoTo Telemed RAS Management Program is structured around a stepwise, patient‑centered framework that integrates the following components:

1. Virtual Assessment and Differential Diagnosis

Patients complete a secure video consultation with an oral medicine specialist or teledentistry‑trained dental professional. The clinician obtains a detailed history of ulcer frequency, duration, size, location, number, healing pattern, associated symptoms, and prior treatments. Patients are guided to capture high‑resolution intraoral photographs of active lesions using their smartphone or tablet, which are uploaded to the patient’s electronic health record for review and longitudinal tracking.

The program implements standardized differential diagnosis protocols to distinguish RAS from other ulcerative conditions including herpes simplex, traumatic ulcers, erythema multiforme, lichen planus, pemphigus vulgaris, cicatricial pemphigoid, and ulceration associated with nutritional deficiencies, Crohn’s disease, Behçet’s syndrome, or HIV.

Red‑flag criteria are built into the assessment pathway: any ulcer persisting for longer than 3 weeks without healing, progressive enlargement, or associated systemic symptoms triggers an urgent in‑person referral to rule out malignancy or systemic disease.

2. Trigger Identification and Avoidance Counseling

Medication review: the clinician systematically reviews medications that may precipitate or exacerbate aphthous ulcers. A study demonstrated a statistically significant association between NSAID intake and the emergence of aphthous‑like ulcers (p < 0.0001). Patients are counseled on potential alternative analgesics when appropriate.

Toothpaste ingredient assessment: Multiple studies have shown a statistically significant reduction in ulcer frequency when patients switch from SLS‑containing dentifrice to an SLS‑free toothpaste. The program includes a structured “toothpaste optimization” module, recommending SLS‑free products for patients with documented RAS.

Nutritional deficiency screening: The program coordinates laboratory testing for serum levels of vitamin B12, folate, iron, and zinc through local facilities. Vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg) has been used effectively in the treatment of recurrent aphthous stomatitis. Patients with identified deficiencies receive personalized supplementation plans and follow‑up testing.

Food and beverage trigger assessment: Patients are guided through a structured dietary history and elimination trial, focusing on hard, acidic, and salty foods, alcohol, and carbonated drinks, which should be avoided. The program includes a digital food diary that helps patients correlate symptom flares with specific dietary exposures.

Stress and lifestyle evaluation: Evidence‑based stress reduction strategies, cognitive‑behavioral stress management modules, and sleep hygiene protocols are offered as part of the behavioral intervention suite.

3. Evidence‑Based Topical and Pharmacologic Treatment

Treatment protocols follow current clinical practice guidelines. Topical corticosteroids remain the mainstays of therapy for acute aphthous ulcers.

First‑line acute treatment: For patients with minor ulcers (≤5 mm), the program prescribes topical corticosteroids (e.g., fluocinonide or triamcinolone acetonide dental paste, or clobetasol propionate gel, depending on availability), applied to early lesions. Amlexanox 5% oral paste (Aphthasol) is also used as a first‑line prescription topical treatment.

Topical anesthetics for pain relief: Benzocaine, lidocaine, and Debacterol (a topical solution that chemically cauterizes canker sores, reducing healing time to about one week) are available for pain relief.

Antimicrobial mouth rinses: Chlorhexidine gluconate mouthwash (0.2%) has been shown to reduce ulcer duration, recurrence, and increase ulcer‑free days. Additional antiseptic or barrier mouth rinses are prescribed on a case‑by‑case basis.

Refractory or severe RAS: For patients with major aphthous ulcers (large lesions, healing with scarring) or frequent severe episodes, the program offers systemic medications including colchicine, dapsone, or short courses of systemic corticosteroids (prednisone), with strict monitoring protocols.

4. Digital Patient Education and Self‑Management Tools

Patients gain access to the GoTo Telemed RAS Patient Portal, featuring educational content on the science of aphthous ulcers, trigger identification, proper application of topical medications, dietary management, and oral hygiene protocols.

A daily symptom tracker allows patients to log ulcer number, size, pain scores (1–10), possible triggers, and medication use, enabling pattern recognition and data‑driven adjustments to the care plan.

The portal includes video tutorials for self‑examination, proper photography of oral lesions, and correct application techniques for topical pastes and gels.

5. Long‑Term Preventive Protocols

For patients with frequent RAS episodes (e.g., monthly or continuous outbreaks), the program offers a structured preventive pathway:

Vitamin supplementation: For patients with documented deficiencies, vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg sublingually), folate, and/or iron are continued long‑term, with quarterly monitoring of serum levels.

SLS‑free toothpaste adherence: Supported by regular adherence checks and pharmacy coordination for SLS‑free product delivery.

Topical preventive therapy: In patients with predictable prodromal symptoms, clinicians prescribe early‑episode application of topical corticosteroids at the very first sign of tingling or burning.

Systemic prevention: For severe, refractory RAS, systemic therapies including colchicine (0.6 mg 1–2 times daily) or other immunomodulatory agents are considered under close tele‑monitoring.

Integration With GoTo Telemed’s Unified Platform

The Recurrent Aphthous Stomatitis Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth ecosystem, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, dental, and wellness specialties.

Unified electronic health record (EHR): All dental history, laboratory results, medication records, and symptom logs are consolidated in the patient’s lifelong health record, accessible to primary care providers and oral medicine specialists.

Teledentistry dashboard: Clinicians view intraoral images, symptom tracker data, and medication adherence metrics on a central interface, with automated alerts for concerning trends.

E‑prescribing and pharmacy coordination: Topical corticosteroids, amlexanox, systemic medications, and SLS‑free toothpaste recommendations are transmitted electronically to patient‑selected pharmacies or dental suppliers, with prior‑authorization support.

Secure video and companion app: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations enable live oral examination, photography instruction, and patient education. The companion mobile app provides symptom logging, medication reminders, and access to educational resources.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660