Jim McDonald Named General Manager of Northern Lines Railway

CHICAGO, IL, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Anacostia Rail Holdings is proud to announce the appointment of Jim McDonald as General Manager of Northern Lines Railway (NLR). McDonald assumes the role effective immediately, succeeding Quentin Schulte, who previously served as NLR President.

“The appointment of Jim to the GM role reflects both the evolving needs of NLR and our confidence in his ability to meet them,” said Mike Naatz, Chief Operating Officer, Anacostia Rail Holdings. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving the railroad’s continued growth and long-term success.”

McDonald joined Anacostia in March 2024 as Trainmaster for the Louisville & Indiana Railroad. He began his railroad career in 2011 with The Indiana Rail Road Company, where he advanced through roles including Trainmaster for the Senate Avenue Terminal in Indianapolis and Manager of Train Operations.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to building on the strong foundation NLR has established,” said McDonald. “My focus will be on growing the business while maintaining our commitment to safe, efficient, and reliable operations.”

McDonald also brings a spirit of community service to his work, having served as a board member of Brown County Water Utility, Inc. for the past 30 years. The non-profit, member-owned regional utility serves south-central Indiana with a mission of improving the quality of life in rural communities by delivering quality water at a reasonable cost.

McDonald holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Business, Management and Marketing from Franklin College, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Administration and Management from Union Commonwealth University.

For more information on Northern Lines Railway, visit www.anacostia.com/our-companies/nlr/

To learn more about Anacostia Rail Holdings visit www.anacostia.com.