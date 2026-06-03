Guests to Party Like It’s 1776 During 4th of July Weekend at Lanier Islands Resort

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Lanier Islands Resort invites guests to spend Independence Day Weekend lakeside with a star-spangled lineup of patriotic events, live music, fireworks, family fun, and unforgettable experiences. Designated a Best of Georgia Vacation Destination by Georgia Business Journal readers and nominated for a Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award, the lakeside resort offers several accommodation packages to design the ideal holiday weekend getaway. Overnight guests will enjoy access to a classic 4th of July pool party – complete with live music, poolside games, festive beverages from Bullfrogs Bar & Grille, and an all-American cookout. All guests can experience Uncle Sam’s Popup Bar, the newly opened night-lit, par-3 course at The Six, and fireworks over the water at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands to end the evening. To round out the weekend, the first installment of the resort’s Concerts for a Cause debuts at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater – featuring Lost in Paradise, a premier Jimmy Buffett-inspired band.

“We’re combining timeless Fourth of July traditions with some of the newest experiences at Lanier Islands,” said resort president Matthew Bowling. “Guests can enjoy poolside cookouts at Legacy Lodge, fireworks over Lake Lanier at Margaritaville’s LandShark Landing, and live music throughout the weekend. We’ll also add a modern twist with Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar inside Game Changer and tee times at The Six, one of the country’s only night-lit par-3 golf courses. The holiday weekend culminates with the first of three Concerts for a Cause events, benefiting the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and Lake Lanier Association. There’s something uniquely American about coming together to celebrate our nation’s birthday while supporting organizations that help our neighbors and protect the lake we all cherish. And what better soundtrack for a summer weekend on Lake Lanier than the music of the late, great Jimmy Buffett?”

Guests who wish to book a stay at Lanier Islands Resort during 4th of July Weekend can take advantage of:

The Summer Family Fun Package , which features overnight accommodations, 4 tickets to Fins Up Water Park at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, daily breakfast buffet at Legacy Lodge, a $50 Game Changer gift card, and access to Lanier Islands Resort amenities like the resort pool, pickleball courts, weekend pool parties, and more.

, which features overnight accommodations, 4 tickets to Fins Up Water Park at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, daily breakfast buffet at Legacy Lodge, a $50 Game Changer gift card, and access to Lanier Islands Resort amenities like the resort pool, pickleball courts, weekend pool parties, and more. The Fuel Your Summer Package, which offers a $35 daily fuel credit and complimentary valet parking while staying at Legacy Lodge. They can also enjoy access to Lanier Islands Resort amenities like the resort pool, pickleball courts, weekend pool parties, and more.

Tickets for the Lost in Paradise Concert for a Cause, priced at just $15 per person, can be purchased at https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/concerts-for-a-cause/. A portion of the proceeds will help stock the shelves at the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and further the mission of the Lake Lanier Association to keep Lake Lanier clean, full, and safe.

To learn more about 4th of July Weekend at Lanier Islands Resort and view the Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar menu, visit https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/fourth-of-july/. Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, its amenities, and its upcoming events, call 770-945-8787 or visit www.LanierIslands.com. To stay up to date on the latest news, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.