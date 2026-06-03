Fragrance, Ceramics, Stationery Among Must-See Japanese Exhibitors at LIFESTYLE Week

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — LIFESTYLE Week, one of Japan’s leading international trade shows for lifestyle products, will be held June 24-26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together a diverse range of exhibitors across specialized shows, including gift, stationery, homeware and design.

A selection of Japanese lifestyle products showcases craftsmanship and innovation, featuring ARTiSAN’s corrosion-finished coaster and titanium tumbler alongside PAPEL’s paper-crafted vase, all presented at LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo 2026.

The exhibition serves as a global sourcing hub where buyers can discover innovative products rooted in Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary trends, with this edition highlighting noteworthy Japanese exhibitors, from centuries-old traditions to cutting-edge techniques, showcasing Japan’s creativity across key lifestyle categories.

Fragrance: Refined scent culture from Japan

Japan’s deep-rooted appreciation for subtle, elegant fragrance is reflected in the participating exhibitors. The BAIEIDO Japanese Incense, which was founded in 1657, is Japan’s oldest incense maker. Using natural materials and traditional techniques, the company continues to produce refined fragrances that embody centuries of craftsmanship.

Kinkuma Perfume, produced in a nature-rich environment near Mt. Yatsugatake, features soft, gentle notes suited for everyday use, reflecting the understated elegance of Japanese sensibility.

Ceramics: Tradition reimagined for modern lifestyles

Japanese ceramics remain globally admired while evolving to meet contemporary tastes. The Yamasho Touki specializes in Shigaraki ware, blending tradition with modern functionality through pottery is designed for today’s lifestyles.

Marumo Takagi Toki, established in 1300 in the Mino ware region, combines traditional craftsmanship with innovation. Its temperature-sensitive ceramics, whose designs change with hot or cold, introduce an interactive element to tableware. While the Hikizan utilizes advanced cutting technologies from aerospace and industrial sectors to craft pure titanium lifestyle products designed with precision and sophistication.

Stationery: Where craft meets everyday innovation

Japanese stationery continues to set global trends in design and usability. Kaimiso, based in Ehime and known for Iyo washi paper, transforms traditional materials into modern stationery, including tearable clear tape that blends practicality with playful design.

Yamato Printing, through its “E-Bungu” brand, offers sustainable stationery that emphasizes quality, simplicity and environmentally friendly materials. Its “Japan Spirit” line is tailored for international markets. And the Deff introduces the “Refill Pen Jacket,” allowing users to insert standard pen refills into a premium-designed body to elevate everyday writing.

Gift and variety goods: Practical comfort meets artistic design

A wide range of giftable and lifestyle products reflects both function and creativity. ORIM, an Imabari-based towel manufacturer, is known for soft, lightweight, highly absorbent and quick-drying towels designed for everyday comfort.

PAPEL (Papier blanc), originally a confectionery packaging company founded in 1932, now presents paper-crafted interior goods. Items such as stationery boxes and flower vases highlight innovative uses of paper materials.

Lastly, ARTiSAN features coasters and tumblers created through artificial corrosion techniques, producing one-of-a-kind textures and colors that blend industrial aesthetics with refined design.

LIFESTYLE Week offers international visitors direct access to Japan’s unique product landscape, from heritage craftsmanship to cutting-edge innovation. With multiple specialized shows under one roof, the event provides a comprehensive platform to discover products that resonate in global markets.

For registration and more information, visit the official exhibition website.