Auto-Tagging in OpenDataLoader PDF: How Visual Integrity Is Guaranteed

London, Great Britain, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ —

OpenDataLoader’s auto-tagging guarantees that the document remains visually unchanged because it separates structure from presentation.

How do we do it?

The Core Principle: Tags vs. Visuals

PDFs are ambivalent documents. They contain:

A visual layer: the exact positioning of text, images, and graphics on each page. A structural layer (optional): tags that describe what each element means (heading, paragraph, table, etc.)

Untagged PDFs have only the visual layer. When screen readers encounter these, they see a mess of text with no hierarchy like reading a magazine where someone has cut every article into individual words and thrown them on a table.

Auto-tagging adds the structural layer without touching the visual layer. It’s like adding an invisible table of contents and semantic labels to a book without changing a single word on the pages.

How OpenDataLoader Preserves Visual Integrity

1. Structure is written, not rendered

OpenDataLoader’s auto-tagging engine analyzes the document’s layout, detecting headings by visual text properties, identifying tables by grid patterns, recognizing lists by bullet positions and then writes this structural information directly into the PDF’s internal structure tree.

Critically, this structural information exists alongside the existing visual instructions, not instead of them.

The tags are simply additional data that assistive technologies can use.

2. The Guarantee of preserve appearance

OpenDataLoader produces a screen-reader-ready PDF with structure tags (headings, paragraphs, lists, tables, reading order). The output is a Tagged PDF, not a reformatted or redrawn document.

This means:

No repositioning : text stays exactly where it was

: text stays exactly where it was No reformatting : fonts, spacing, and layout remain identical

: fonts, spacing, and layout remain identical No content removal : everything visible stays visible

: everything visible stays visible No visual additions: tags are invisible metadata.

3. Validated against industry standards

4. Two Engine Options for Accuracy

OpenDataLoader offers two processing modes:

Both modes operate on the same principle: analyze the visual layer, infer structure, write tags. Neither mode alters the underlying visual instructions.

How Hybrid Mode Works for Auto-Tagging

Hybrid mode combines fast local Java processing with AI backends. Simple pages stay local (0.02s); complex pages route to AI for +90% table accuracy.

Simple pages — processed locally (approximately 0.02s per page)

Complex pages — routed to AI backend for enhanced accuracy

What Hybrid Mode Enables

Hybrid mode specifically handles content types that deterministic local processing struggles with:

Accuracy Improvements

The results show dramatic accuracy improvements with hybrid mode:

Table extraction accuracy : Jumps from 0.489 (local mode) to 0.928 (hybrid mode)

: Jumps from 0.489 (local mode) to 0.928 (hybrid mode) Overall benchmark score : 0.907 overall #1 overall, leading in reading order (0.934) and table extraction (0.928)

: 0.907 overall #1 overall, leading in reading order (0.934) and table extraction (0.928) Reading order accuracy: 0.934

OpenDataLoader’s auto-tagging preserves visual integrity by design. The technology adds semantic structure without touching the presentation layer, follows industry specifications validated by PDF accessibility experts, and has been built specifically to solve the accessibility problem without creating new ones.