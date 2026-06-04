Covaney & Covaney Welcomes New Patients to Its Comprehensive Dental Practice in Newport News

Newport News, VA, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Moving to a new city comes with a long to-do list. Finding trustworthy dental care is one task that should not wait. Covaney & Covaney is now welcoming patients who are new to the area and looking for a dentist for new residents in Newport News they can count on from day one.

Newport News has a growing population of families and professionals making fresh starts. Dr. Michael Covaney, Dr. Sharon Cole Covaney, and Dr. Karen Cole Dameron lead the practice with a shared focus on continuity of care. That means every patient gets consistent attention from a team that truly gets to know them over time — not just during one visit, but across years.

The practice offers a broad range of services under one roof. Routine cleanings and exams lay the foundation for long-term oral health. Beyond that, patients can access periodontal therapy, porcelain crowns, tooth-colored fillings, porcelain veneers, complete dentures, removable partial dentures, implant overdentures, and professional teeth whitening. Dental emergencies are also handled in-office, so new residents do not have to scramble when the unexpected happens.

For patients transitioning from another provider, the team makes that process smooth. Dr. Michael Covaney and his colleagues have experience welcoming patients from other practices and ensuring care quality does not skip a beat. Records transfer is handled thoughtfully, and the first appointment feels like a natural continuation rather than starting from scratch.

The philosophy here is simple. Patients deserve a relaxed environment and a team that listens. Every staff member is trained to prioritize comfort alongside clinical excellence. That combination makes a real difference for someone who may feel uncertain about a new provider after years with a previous dentist.

New residents in the area are encouraged to reach out and schedule a visit soon. The practice is currently accepting new patients.

About Covaney & Covaney