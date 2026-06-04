Image Science Ltd Expands Advanced MTF Testing and MTF Measurement Solutions for Optical Performance Evaluation

Oxfordshire, UK, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Image Science Ltd continues to support the optical industry with advanced MTF Testing and MTF Measurement solutions designed for research, development, and production environments. Established in 1991, the company has built extensive expertise in optical performance assessment and supplies specialised equipment that delivers fast, accurate, and repeatable results.

Image Science Ltd Supports Optical Performance Assessment

Image Science Ltd offers a comprehensive range of optical test equipment for MTF Testing and MTF Measurement. The company works with organisations that require reliable data on optical system performance and lens quality.

With decades of industry experience, Image Science Ltd provides testing solutions for a wide variety of imaging systems. Whether a project involves prototype development or production quality control, the company delivers equipment and services tailored to specific requirements.

Advanced MTF Testing and MTF Measurement Capabilities

MTF Testing remains one of the most important methods for evaluating image quality. By measuring how effectively an optical system transfers contrast, engineers can assess lens performance with confidence.

Image Science Ltd provides advanced systems for MTF Measurement that help users verify design objectives, maintain production consistency, and improve quality assurance procedures. The company’s state-of-the-art equipment meets industry standards and supports efficient testing workflows.

Comprehensive Optical Measurements Beyond MTF

In addition to MTF Testing and MTF Measurement, Image Science Ltd offers equipment capable of measuring numerous optical performance parameters.

The company also performs assessments related to resolution, vignetting, and chromatic aberration. This broad measurement capability allows users to gain a complete understanding of optical system performance.

Flexible Test Benches for Research and Production

Image Science Ltd designs optical test benches that can be adapted to suit individual requirements. If a system forms an image, the company can assess its performance.

Research and Development Applications

The company’s benches support innovation by providing detailed measurement data during product development. Engineers can evaluate prototypes, identify performance limitations, and optimise designs before manufacturing begins.

Production Testing Applications

Image Science Ltd also supplies benches for production testing. These systems help manufacturers maintain quality standards through accurate and repeatable measurements. Consistent testing supports reliable product performance and improved manufacturing control.

Multi-Spectral Testing Capabilities

Image Science Ltd supplies benches with sources and detectors for multiple spectral bands, including:

Visible

NIR

SWIR

MWIR

LWIR

This capability allows MTF Testing and MTF Measurement to be performed under conditions relevant to a wide range of imaging applications.

In-House MTF Testing Services

For organisations that do not require dedicated equipment, Image Science Ltd offers an in-house MTF Testing service. This service supports the evaluation of pre-production prototypes and provides valuable performance data before products move into full-scale manufacturing.

Image Science Ltd combines decades of experience with advanced technology to support optical quality assurance. Organisations seeking reliable MTF Testing and MTF Measurement solutions can speak with the specialist team to discuss the most suitable equipment and testing approach for their requirements.

Image Science Ltd specialises in MTF Testing and MTF Measurement, offering optical test equipment, customised test benches, and in-house testing services to help organisations accurately assess and verify optical system performance.