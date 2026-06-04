Future Electronics to Host Webinar on Accelerating Robotics Design with Renesas

Montreal, Canada, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is pleased to announce an upcoming technical webinar in collaboration with Renesas, focused on accelerating robotics development across key application areas.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT, and will provide engineers and developers with an in-depth look at how Renesas is enabling next-generation robotics across collaborative, humanoid, mobile, and industrial platforms.

Participants will gain insight into the latest innovations supporting modern robotics design, including advanced motor control technologies, high-accuracy sensing solutions, and high-performance edge processors featuring integrated vision AI capabilities.

The session will also highlight Renesas’ comprehensive ecosystem of development resources, including solution block diagrams, proof of concepts, reference designs, and evaluation kits. These tools are designed to help engineering teams accelerate development cycles and reduce time to market for robotics applications.

Featured Speaker

Neeraj Lal

Principal Product Marketing Specialist, Renesas Electronics Corporation

With 25 years of experience spanning semiconductors, product design, and manufacturing, Neeraj Lal brings a practical, solutions-oriented approach to robotics development. His expertise helps bridge the gap between advanced technology and real-world design challenges.

Engineers, designers, and industry professionals interested in robotics innovation are encouraged to attend this session and explore how Renesas technologies can support faster, smarter development.

For more information and to register, visit the dedicated page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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