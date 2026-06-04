NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association Announces Jeanette Gioia as Recipient of the 2026 Captain of Industry Award

Middletown, NJ, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — The NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders & Brokers Association, Inc. (NYNJFFF&BA) is proud to announce that Jeanette Gioia, President of Serra International, Inc., has been selected as the recipient of the Association’s prestigious 2026 Captain of Industry Award, recognizing her outstanding leadership and contributions to the freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and international transportation industry.

Ms. Gioia will be honored on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, during the Association’s annual Dinner Cruise co-hosted with the Traffic Club of New York.

As President of Serra International, Inc., a family-owned freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and third-party logistics company founded in 1919, Ms. Gioia has dedicated more than four decades to advancing international trade and transportation. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation as a respected industry advocate, combining operational expertise with a deep understanding of the economic and policy issues affecting global supply chains.

Her commitment to the industry is reflected in her extensive service to NYNJFFF&BA, where she served as President from 2021 through 2025 and previously as Vice President of Exports/Transportation from 2007 through 2021. During a period marked by unprecedented supply chain disruptions and significant regulatory and operational change, she helped guide the Association and its members while promoting constructive engagement between industry stakeholders and government agencies.

“Jeanette Gioia represents the very best of our industry,” said Al Raffa, association president. “Her leadership, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to the freight forwarding and customs brokerage community have made a lasting impact on our Association, our port, and the broader international trade community. She has consistently worked to ensure that the voices of transportation professionals are heard, and we are honored to recognize her as the recipient of the 2026 Captain of Industry Award.”

Beyond her leadership within the Association, Ms. Gioia represents NYNJFFF&BA on the Council on Port Performance under the leadership of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and The Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey. She has also been an active participant in the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA), serving on its Transportation Committee and NVOCC Sub-Committee. Her advocacy and expertise have helped shape discussions on transportation policy, port performance, and supply chain efficiency at both the regional and national levels.

Guests attending the Captain of Industry Award Dinner Cruise aboard the Cornucopia Destiny will enjoy a memorable evening celebrating industry excellence while taking in the views of New York Harbor. The cruise departs from Liberty Harbor Marina, 11 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, New Jersey, with boarding beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m. and return scheduled between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m. The evening includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, music, dancing, and ample opportunities for networking with colleagues and industry leaders. Business casual attire is requested.

Tickets are $225 per person and sponsorships are available. Visit the association’s website for online reservations or call for additional information at (732) 741-1936.