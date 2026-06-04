Tongen Wigs – Professional Wholesale & Custom Wig Manufacturer

Hefei, China, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Tongen Wigs is a trusted international supplier specializing in wholesale wigs, custom wigs, and premium hair solutions for global beauty brands, salons, and distributors. With years of manufacturing experience and a strong export background, we are committed to delivering high-quality products, competitive pricing, and reliable long-term partnerships.

Premium Wholesale Wig Supplier for Global Markets

At Tongen Wigs, we focus on providing high-quality wigs in bulk to meet the growing demands of the global beauty industry. Our product range includes a wide selection of styles, textures, and materials designed to suit different markets and customer needs.

Whether you are a salon owner, beauty brand, or online retailer, we offer stable supply chains and scalable wholesale solutions that help you grow your business efficiently.

Wide Range of Lace Wigs and Hair Systems

We specialize in producing various types of wigs, including:

Lace front wigs

Full lace wigs

HD lace wigs

Glueless wigs

Human hair wigs

Synthetic wigs

Our lace wigs are designed to deliver a natural hairline, breathable comfort, and realistic appearance. From everyday wear to high-fashion styling, our products are suitable for diverse customer groups.

Glueless Wigs – Easy, Secure, and Beginner-Friendly

One of our most popular product lines is glueless wigs, designed for convenience and comfort. These wigs can be worn without glue or adhesive, making them ideal for beginners and daily users.

Key advantages include:

Easy installation and removal

Secure fit with adjustable straps and combs

Natural-looking hairline

Time-saving daily wear solution

Custom Wig Manufacturing (OEM/ODM Services)

Tongen Wigs provides full OEM and ODM customization services, allowing clients to build their own wig brand with flexible options:

Custom textures, lengths, colors, and densities

Private label branding (logos, tags, packaging)

Personalized lace types and cap constructions

Tailored production based on market needs

We work closely with clients to ensure every product matches their brand identity and target audience.

Competitive Price Advantage

As a direct manufacturer, Tongen Wigs offers factory-direct pricing, helping customers maximize profit margins while maintaining high product quality. Our streamlined production process and stable supply chain ensure consistent quality and cost efficiency for bulk orders.

Quality You Can Trust

Every wig produced by Tongen Wigs undergoes strict quality control to ensure:

Durable construction

Soft and natural hair texture

Secure lace and cap design

Professional finishing standards

We are committed to delivering products that meet international quality expectations.

Contact Tongen Wigs

For wholesale inquiries, custom orders, or partnership opportunities, please contact us:

Tongen Custom International Trading Co. Ltd.

Email: kelly@tongenwigs.com

WhatsApp: +86 153 2449 4010

Tel: +86 19965051691

Skype: kelly@tongencustom.com

Address: Block D Zhidi Plaza, No.288, Huaining Road, Shushan District, Hefei, Anhui, China

Website: https://www.tongenwigs.com