Shreekant Patil Achieves UNIDO Certifications in Industry 4.0, Innovation Management, and E-Commerce

CEng. Shreekant Patil earns UNIDO certificates in Industry 4.0, Innovation, and E-Commerce to boost MSME growth & digital transformation.

Posted on 2026-06-04 by in Education, International Trade // 0 Comments

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