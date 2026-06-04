Shreekant Patil Achieves UNIDO Certifications in Industry 4.0, Innovation Management, and E-Commerce

Nashik, India, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, a renowned Chartered Engineer and Export Advisor, has successfully completed specialized certification courses from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). These certifications encompass Industry 4.0, Managing Innovation, and E-Commerce, further enhancing his expertise in driving technological advancement and digital transformation for MSMEs.

The certifications underscore CEng. Shreekant Patil’s commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs with cutting-edge knowledge and strategic insights. His enhanced skills aim to facilitate MSMEs in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, managing innovation processes effectively, and leveraging digital platforms for global market access.

This achievement aligns with ongoing initiatives to promote sustainable industrial growth, digitalization, and export development within the region. CEng. Shreekant Patil remains dedicated to supporting MSMEs through training, consultancy, and strategic guidance to harness the full potential of modern Industry standards and digital commerce.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is an acclaimed entrepreneur, startup mentor, and international trade advisor with over three decades of global industrial experience. He is deeply embedded in the international ecosystem as an authorized signatory to the World Bank Group’s GLC-IFC Principles for Learning and a nominated expert on the roster of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). His extensive work with United Nations programs includes serving as a certified trainer for the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), a volunteer for the UNV programme, an IPL expert at UNESCO, member of WEA, IPBES, Technical Committee Member at American Welding Society (AWS), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India), International Society of Automation (ISA), and an advisor to both the UN Global Marketplace and the Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition (UN SDG). Furthermore, as an External Expert Member with the European Union (EU), an international advisor for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and a mentor at the EU-India Innocenter, CEng. Shreekant Patil bridges domestic MSMEs with global markets, cementing his reputation as a driving force behind cross-border innovation, sustainable finance, and international compliance.

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