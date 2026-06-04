Copper In Data Centers Market Trends Supporting High-Speed Connectivity Needs

The global copper in data centers market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2026 to USD 4.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the leading position in the global market, accounting for 41.4% of total revenue in 2025. The market is witnessing strong expansion due to the rapid development of hyperscale and colocation facilities, growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, and increasing demand for cloud-based computing services worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The U.S. remains the dominant contributor to the North American copper in data centers market.

Based on type, the edge data center segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace, recording a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

By application, the power infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing 47.3% of total revenue in 2025.

Rising deployment of AI-driven computing systems is increasing the demand for advanced copper-based power and networking infrastructure.

Growing adoption of edge computing, 5G-enabled facilities, and modular data center designs is creating new opportunities for copper-intensive connectivity solutions.

Sustainability initiatives and energy-efficient infrastructure development continue to support higher copper consumption across modern data centers.

The copper in data centers market is experiencing substantial growth as digital transformation accelerates across industries. The increasing construction of hyperscale and colocation data centers, combined with the rising deployment of AI-focused computing infrastructure, is driving demand for highly efficient electrical and networking systems. Copper remains a critical material in data center environments due to its exceptional electrical conductivity, thermal performance, durability, and reliability.

Technological advancements in hyperscale computing environments, artificial intelligence workloads, and high-density server architectures are reshaping data center infrastructure requirements. As operators deploy more powerful computing systems, the need for efficient power transmission and thermal management solutions continues to increase. Copper is widely utilized in power distribution networks, cabling systems, and cooling-related applications, making it an essential component of modern data center operations.

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The growing implementation of liquid cooling technologies, direct-to-chip cooling systems, and advanced power distribution architectures is further strengthening market demand. These technologies require materials capable of delivering superior heat dissipation and electrical performance, positioning copper as a preferred choice for next-generation facilities.

In addition, the expansion of edge computing infrastructure and 5G-enabled data processing centers is creating significant opportunities for copper-based connectivity solutions. Edge data centers require compact, high-performance networking and power management systems capable of supporting low-latency applications, increasing the demand for copper-intensive components and cabling systems.

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Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Trends

Sustainability has become a major strategic focus for data center operators worldwide. Organizations are increasingly investing in technologies that reduce carbon emissions, improve power utilization effectiveness (PUE), and support long-term environmental objectives. Copper plays a vital role in these efforts due to its excellent conductivity, recyclability, and long operational lifespan.

The growing deployment of renewable energy-powered data centers is contributing to increased adoption of copper-based infrastructure. Copper supports efficient electrical transmission and minimizes energy losses across power distribution systems. Furthermore, advanced cooling technologies and intelligent power management architectures rely heavily on copper components to enhance operational efficiency and reliability.

As data center operators seek to balance performance requirements with sustainability goals, demand for copper-intensive solutions is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

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Key Copper in Data Centers Company Insights

Several major companies are actively participating in the copper in data centers market, including leading manufacturers of cable systems, electrical infrastructure, and connectivity solutions.

Among the prominent participants are Prysmian Group and Nexans.

Prysmian Group is a leading cable manufacturing company founded in 1879 and headquartered in Milan. The company specializes in power transmission cables, telecommunications cables, optical fiber systems, and copper-based structured cabling solutions used across digital, industrial, and energy infrastructure sectors. It is recognized as a major supplier of copper conductors, power cables, and structured cabling systems for hyperscale and colocation data centers, supported by extensive manufacturing capabilities and advanced cable engineering expertise.

is a leading cable manufacturing company founded in 1879 and headquartered in Milan. The company specializes in power transmission cables, telecommunications cables, optical fiber systems, and copper-based structured cabling solutions used across digital, industrial, and energy infrastructure sectors. It is recognized as a major supplier of copper conductors, power cables, and structured cabling systems for hyperscale and colocation data centers, supported by extensive manufacturing capabilities and advanced cable engineering expertise. Nexans is a global electrification and cable manufacturing company headquartered in Paris, France. The company provides copper and fiber-optic cable systems, advanced wiring solutions, and electrification technologies for industrial, telecommunications, energy, and data center applications. Its product portfolio includes structured copper cabling systems, electrical distribution components, and copper conductors used in enterprise and hyperscale data center facilities.

Southwire Company is another important participant in the market. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, the company manufactures copper and aluminum wire products, power cables, building wire systems, and electrical components. Southwire supplies copper building wire, grounding systems, and power distribution cables that support data center electrical infrastructure and backup power applications.

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Key Copper in Data Centers Companies

The major companies profiled in the copper in data centers market include:

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand

LS Cable & System

Nexans

nVent Electric plc

Panduit Corporation

Prysmian Group

Southwire Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Conclusion

The global copper in data centers market is positioned for robust growth, supported by expanding hyperscale and colocation facilities, rising AI-driven computing workloads, and increasing demand for cloud and edge computing infrastructure. Copper remains a fundamental material for power distribution, thermal management, and high-performance connectivity due to its superior electrical and thermal conductivity. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and advanced cooling technologies is expected to further strengthen copper demand across data center environments. With North America maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2033, reflecting significant opportunities for infrastructure providers, cable manufacturers, and technology suppliers worldwide.

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