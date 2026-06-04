Metals in HVAC Systems Market and Its Role in Sustainable Construction

The global metals in HVAC systems market was valued at USD 41.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.76 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, rapid urbanization, and increasing investments in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure development.

Growing construction activities, combined with the widespread adoption of advanced heating, ventilation, and cooling technologies, are significantly increasing the consumption of metals such as steel, aluminum, and copper across HVAC components globally. In addition, rising deployment of HVAC metal air duct systems in commercial complexes, airports, hospitals, and industrial facilities is further supporting demand, owing to the need for durable, corrosion-resistant, and high-performance ducting materials.

Increasing investments in infrastructure modernization and energy-efficient building solutions continue to strengthen market expansion. The growing need for efficient thermal management across end-use sectors is further driving the use of key metals in HVAC applications, particularly in heat exchangers, coils, ducts, and refrigerant systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.1% in the global metals in HVAC systems market in 2025.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the commercial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2026 to 2033.

By metal type, steel dominated the market with a 40.0% revenue share in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 41.47 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 65.76 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 5.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2025

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Key Market Participants Insights

The metals in HVAC systems market includes several leading global manufacturers and material suppliers specializing in copper, aluminum, steel, and alloy-based solutions for thermal and structural applications.

Mueller Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturing company specializing in copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products used across HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, and industrial systems. The company is a major supplier of copper tubes, fittings, valves, and heat transfer components for residential and commercial HVAC applications. It is recognized for its integrated manufacturing capabilities, extensive distribution network, and strong presence across global markets.

is a U.S.-based manufacturing company specializing in copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products used across HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, and industrial systems. The company is a major supplier of copper tubes, fittings, valves, and heat transfer components for residential and commercial HVAC applications. It is recognized for its integrated manufacturing capabilities, extensive distribution network, and strong presence across global markets. Norsk Hydro is a Norway-based aluminum and renewable energy company offering aluminum solutions for HVAC, automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Its products include lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminum used in HVAC coils, heat exchangers, ducts, and structural systems. The company is known for its vertically integrated operations, strong sustainability initiatives, and focus on low-carbon and recycled aluminum production.

is a Norway-based aluminum and renewable energy company offering aluminum solutions for HVAC, automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Its products include lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminum used in HVAC coils, heat exchangers, ducts, and structural systems. The company is known for its vertically integrated operations, strong sustainability initiatives, and focus on low-carbon and recycled aluminum production. Wieland Group is a Germany-based copper and copper-alloy manufacturer specializing in semi-finished products such as tubes, strips, rods, and heat transfer solutions. Its materials are widely used in HVAC refrigerant systems, condensers, evaporators, and heat exchangers. The company is recognized for its metallurgical expertise, global footprint, and emphasis on energy-efficient thermal management technologies.

Key Metals in HVAC Systems Companies

The following companies are profiled in the HVAC systems market study:

Aurubis AG

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group

Hailiang Group

Hindalco Industries

KME Group

Luvata

Mueller Industries

Norsk Hydro

Outokumpu Oyj

Wieland Group

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