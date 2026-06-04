Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd Expands Into Complete Property Maintenance Solutions

Posted on 2026-06-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Coventry, UK, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd, a trusted local cleaning company in Coventry, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into complete property maintenance solutions for homes and businesses.

The company already provides professional cleaning services across Coventry and nearby areas. Now, customers can also book property maintenance, garden cleaning, rubbish removal, and support services from one reliable team.

This new step helps landlords, homeowners, tenants, offices, estate agents, and businesses save time and reduce stress by using one trusted local company for property care.

One Company for Cleaning and Property Maintenance

Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd has become known for high-quality cleaning services in Coventry. The company offers:

  • Commercial cleaning
  • Domestic cleaning
  • End of tenancy cleaning
  • Student accommodation cleaning
  • Deep cleaning services
  • Office cleaning
  • Regular house cleaning

With the new expansion, customers can now also access:

  • Property maintenance services
  • Garden cleaning
  • Rubbish removal
  • Exterior property cleaning
  • General property upkeep

The goal is simple — to provide complete property support under one roof.

Helping Landlords, Businesses, and Homeowners

Many landlords and businesses struggle to manage different contractors for cleaning, waste removal, and property maintenance. Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd now solves this problem with an all-in-one service.

The company supports:

  • Letting agents
  • Property managers
  • Landlords
  • Retail shops
  • Offices
  • Student housing providers
  • Homeowners
  • Tenants moving in or out

The new service package helps improve property appearance, hygiene, safety, and value.

Trusted Local Cleaning Experts in Coventry

Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd serves Coventry and locations within a 21-mile radius. The company focuses on reliable service. Fast response times, affordable pricing, and customer satisfaction.

Every service is carried out by trained professionals. They use safe cleaning methods and professional equipment.

Customers can book one-time services or regular maintenance plans based on their needs.

Better Property Care for Modern Homes and Businesses

Clean and well-maintained properties create healthier living and working environments. They also help landlords prepare homes for new tenants and support businesses.

The company’s expanded services are designed to make property care easier, faster, and more affordable for customers across Coventry.

Supporting End of Tenancy and Student Accommodation Needs

Coventry has a large student and rental market. Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd continues to support tenants, landlords, and student housing providers with professional end of tenancy cleaning and student accommodation cleaning services.

The added maintenance solutions now help customers prepare properties quickly between tenancies.

About Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd

Cleaning Services Coventry Ltd is a professional cleaning and property maintenance company based in Coventry, West Midlands. The company provides commercial cleaning, domestic cleaning, end of tenancy cleaning, student accommodation cleaning, garden cleaning, rubbish removal, and property maintenance services.

Media Contact

Phone: 07970 346549 

Email: cleaning.servicescoventry@hotmail.com 

Website: https://www.cleaningservicescoventry.com/maintenance-services/ 

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