Air Cooled Chillers Market Trends Driven by Energy-Efficient Cooling Systems

The global air cooled chillers market was valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand from USD 4.56 billion in 2026 to USD 6.50 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 46.3% of global revenue in 2025.

The market continues to benefit from growing demand for energy-efficient, cost-effective, and low-maintenance cooling solutions across commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. Increasing investments in data centers, healthcare infrastructure, food processing facilities, and manufacturing plants are creating significant opportunities for market expansion. In addition, rapid urbanization, expanding commercial construction activities, and the growing adoption of environmentally compliant HVAC technologies are supporting long-term growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

India maintained a significant share of the air cooled chillers market during the forecast period.

Based on capacity, the 51–100 kW segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033.

By application, the industrial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Among compressor types, screw chillers accounted for the largest market share in 2025, contributing 45.5% of total revenue.

The adoption of smart cooling technologies, variable-speed compressors, and advanced control systems is increasing across end-use industries.

Demand for sustainable cooling systems utilizing low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants continues to rise globally.

Market Size & Forecast

Metric Value Market Size (2025) USD 4.36 Billion Market Size (2026) USD 4.56 Billion Projected Market Size (2033) USD 6.50 Billion CAGR (2026–2033) 5.2% Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Revenue Share (2025) 46.3%

The growing emphasis on operational efficiency and reduced energy consumption is encouraging organizations to invest in advanced cooling infrastructure. Air cooled chillers are increasingly preferred due to their relatively simple installation, lower maintenance requirements, and ability to operate efficiently across a wide range of applications.

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Technological advancements are further strengthening market growth. Manufacturers are introducing systems equipped with intelligent controls, enhanced heat exchanger designs, and variable-speed compressor technologies that help optimize performance while lowering operating costs. These innovations enable businesses to improve energy efficiency and achieve sustainability goals without compromising cooling capacity.

Replacement demand is another key growth driver. Many organizations are upgrading aging cooling equipment to improve reliability, reduce energy expenses, and comply with evolving environmental regulations. The transition toward modern HVAC systems that utilize eco-friendly refrigerants is expected to accelerate product adoption over the coming years.

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Competitive Landscape

The global air cooled chillers market is characterized by the presence of several established HVAC manufacturers that focus on innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainable cooling technologies. Companies are investing in research and development to improve system performance, enhance connectivity features, and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Daikin Industries: Daikin Industries is one of the leading global HVAC manufacturers and a major supplier of air cooled chillers. The company operates in more than 170 countries and maintains over 100 production facilities worldwide. Its portfolio serves commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications, emphasizing inverter-driven compressor technology and low-GWP refrigerant solutions. The company’s extensive research and development capabilities support compliance with international environmental regulations and continuous product innovation.

Daikin Industries is one of the leading global HVAC manufacturers and a major supplier of air cooled chillers. The company operates in more than 170 countries and maintains over 100 production facilities worldwide. Its portfolio serves commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications, emphasizing inverter-driven compressor technology and low-GWP refrigerant solutions. The company’s extensive research and development capabilities support compliance with international environmental regulations and continuous product innovation. Trane Technologies: Trane Technologies is a global HVAC solutions provider headquartered in Ireland with operations spanning more than 100 countries. Through its Trane brand, the company offers air cooled chillers for commercial buildings, institutional facilities, industrial operations, and data centers. Its product strategy focuses on energy-efficient cooling systems, integrated building management solutions, and advanced connected controls designed to reduce operating costs and improve performance.

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Key Air Cooled Chillers Companies

Major companies profiled in the air cooled chillers market include:

Daikin Industries

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies

Johnson Controls (YORK)

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Hitachi Cooling & Heating

Dunham-Bush

Smardt Chiller Group

Blue Star Limited

Reynold India Private Limited

Clivet S.p.A.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Lennox International

Conclusion

The global air cooled chillers market is positioned for steady growth through 2033, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling systems across commercial, industrial, healthcare, and data center applications. The market’s expansion is being reinforced by technological advancements, rising infrastructure development, and growing adoption of environmentally sustainable HVAC solutions. With Asia Pacific maintaining its leadership position and industries increasingly prioritizing operational efficiency and lower maintenance costs, air cooled chillers are expected to remain a critical component of modern cooling infrastructure. Continuous innovation in smart controls, compressor technologies, and eco-friendly refrigerants will further support market growth and create new opportunities for manufacturers worldwide.

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