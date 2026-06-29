TN Design & Build brings fully integrated architectural design and build service to Oxshott’s most prestigious residential addresses

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to be delivering its fully integrated architectural design and build service to homeowners across some of Oxshott’s most exclusive and carefully preserved residential streets. As the appetite for high-quality, design-led home projects continues to grow in one of Surrey’s most admired villages, TN Design & Build is providing a service that brings architectural vision and construction expertise together seamlessly — under the stewardship of one trusted team.

The company is currently working with homeowners across a number of Oxshott’s most sought-after addresses, including Beechcroft Avenue, Warren Lane, Woodside Road, Steels Lane, Blundel Lane, Oakshade Road, Birds Hill Drive, and Way Side. Across every one of these streets, the standard expected of any home project is exceptionally high — and the team delivering it must be fully equipped to meet that expectation at every stage of the process.

A service that reflects Oxshott’s exceptional residential character

Oxshott occupies a rare position in the Surrey landscape. Its mature woodland settings, generous plots, and the quietly distinguished character of its streets make it one of the county’s most desirable and carefully maintained residential areas. Properties along Warren Lane, Birds Hill Drive, and Way Side sit within surroundings of genuine natural beauty, where any development must be handled with both sensitivity and skill. The same considered approach is required across Beechcroft Avenue, Woodside Road, Steels Lane, Blundel Lane, Oakshade Road, and the other addresses that define Oxshott’s exceptional residential offer.

It is in locations like these that the limitations of a fragmented design and build process become most apparent. A design produced without close attention to the specific characteristics of the plot, the neighbouring properties, and the local planning environment can create significant complications further down the line. TN Design & Build’s integrated approach removes that risk entirely, ensuring that every project is conceived and delivered by a single team whose architectural and construction expertise are inseparable from the outset.

What TN Design & Build’s integrated service delivers for Oxshott homeowners

For residents across Beechcroft Avenue, Warren Lane, Woodside Road, Steels Lane, Blundel Lane, Oakshade Road, Birds Hill Drive, and Way Side, the benefits of working with a fully integrated design and build team include:

– Architecture shaped by genuine build knowledge – plans conceived with a thorough understanding of how they will be constructed, ensuring a direct and uncompromised path from design to finished home.

– Nuanced local planning expertise – a detailed understanding of Oxshott’s planning framework, green belt sensitivities, and the specific requirements that apply to working within one of Surrey’s most protected and distinctive residential environments.

– Transparent budgeting from the first conversation – construction costs are integral to the design process from day one, so financial expectations are grounded in reality and maintained with consistency throughout the project.

– Unbroken continuity from design through to build – with no handover between separate architectural and construction parties, the project moves forward with clarity, purpose, and without the disruption that a fragmented approach so readily introduces.

– Designs that honour Oxshott’s natural setting – an appreciation of the village’s woodland landscape, mature boundaries, and established architectural quality, reflected in designs that feel considered, proportionate, and entirely at home in their surroundings.

– A single team, a single standard of excellence – one point of contact, one line of accountability, and one consistent commitment to quality across every element of both the design and the build.

– Complete realisation of the homeowner’s vision – when the team responsible for creating the design is the same team delivering the construction, the original brief is carried through to the finished result without dilution or compromise.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “Oxshott is one of those rare places where the surroundings set an incredibly high bar — and rightly so. The homes on Warren Lane, Birds Hill Drive, Beechcroft Avenue, and across the village are set within a landscape that demands respect, and the work we carry out there has to reflect that.

What our integrated service gives homeowners in Oxshott is the certainty that the people who have designed their home understand exactly how it is going to be built — because they are the ones building it. There is no translation loss, no disconnect between what was drawn and what gets constructed, and no moment where the design intent is handed to someone who wasn’t part of creating it. That continuity is what produces the best possible result, and it is the standard we are committed to delivering on every project we undertake in Oxshott.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk