Community Leaders Celebrate New Era of Golf at Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Already receiving rave reviews from golfers, groups, and overnight guests, the newest additions to the golf program at Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort were officially celebrated during a Grand Opening event on July 23, 2026. Before the sun had set, community leaders, friends and family of Mike Williams, and members of the media gathered at Legacy Golf Course to be among the first to experience the Mike Williams Golf Center and The Six – one of the nation’s only night-lit, par-3 courses. Kicking off a new era of golf at the resort, the two new amenities further enhance an 18-hole course featuring 14 waterside holes that has already been dubbed by LINKS magazine “The Pebble Beach of the South.” Its honors also include a ranking among Georgia’s Top 5 Public Courses by GolfPass.com, a recognition as the Best Round of Golf in Atlanta by The Atlantan Magazine, and a listing among 10 Great Lakeside Golf Courses in Men’s Journal. The number of accolades is expected to grow as word continues to spread among the golfing community and industry.

“Tonight is, of course, a night of mixed emotions, as we celebrate the excitement of a new era of golf at Lanier Islands,” said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands Resort, during remarks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Mike Williams Golf Center. “But we are also here to remember and celebrate the dedication of this clubhouse in honor of my uncle, Mike Williams, who served as the CEO of this resort for so many years and was so passionate about growing the game of golf here at the Islands. Over the past several years, golf has become one of the leading drivers of this resort. We continue to see growth in the number of rounds we host each year, and we’re also seeing tremendous growth in the number of golf tournaments. This includes both private groups and many nonprofits in our community, which we’re really, really proud of. Most importantly, with all this growth, we have continued to receive outstanding feedback about our golf course, our operations, and our staff. We’re honored to be one of the best courses in the state, and I want to recognize this incredible team that makes it happen every single day.”

Bowling also gave kudos to Virgil Williams – patriarch of the Williams family and Chairman of the Board for Lanier Islands Resort, who acquired the lakeside resort in 2005. He credited Williams with challenging him and everyone at the Islands to grow, innovate, and be different every day. His son, Mike Williams, took that spirit of innovation to heart and, during his tenure as CEO from 2005 to 2023, was one of the minds behind Sunset Cove – now rebranded as Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Full Moon Parties, Magical Nights of Lights, and the Lake Lanier Poker Run. He also served as a founding member of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s Tourism and Hospitality Board, helping to bring national and international attention to the resort.

Beyond family members and friends of Mike Williams, Grand Opening attendees included Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Nick Masino, Georgia Lottery Corporation President & CEO Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Department of Economic Development Regional Tourism Manager Marcie Kicklighter, and many other community leaders and partners.

“The Williams Family has worked diligently behind the scenes to make Lanier Islands Resort a destination Georgia can be proud of,” shared Masino. “They’re continually innovating and investing to elevate the guest experience. With the addition of the Mike Williams Golf Center and night golf to one of the most beautiful public courses in the Southeast, they are placing Northeast Georgia at the forefront for golf tourism, while reigniting interest among local golfers and tournament organizers. I know Mike Williams would have been incredibly proud to see his name associated with an investment that reflects his deep love for Lanier Islands and the game of golf. His vision and passion continue to shape the future of this remarkable destination.”

“At the Georgia Lottery, we can spot a winner, and the combination of the Mike Williams Golf Center and The Six will undoubtedly prove an extraordinary addition to our state,” said Corbin. “From the nighttime golf play to the spacious clubhouse patio, Lanier Islands Resort and the Williams family have created another winning entertainment space for golfers and non-golfers to enjoy. And what a wonderful way to celebrate the life of former Lanier Islands Resort CEO Mike Williams, who not only served the Islands with distinction, but was also known to be the happiest golfer on the course. May The Six be a daily reminder of the joy Mike brought not only to the game of golf, but also to his friends, his family, and visitors of Lanier Islands Resort.”

When asked for his thoughts on the resort’s newest additions, Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Jay Markwalter stated, “Built on the Williams family’s tradition of hospitality, Lanier Islands Resort’s continued investment in amenities that are attractive to visitors is raising the bar today and for generations to come, delivering a positive difference for the Lake Lanier community and for Georgia tourism as a whole.”

The Grand Opening featured self-guided tours of the fully reimagined clubhouse – which now includes an entry hall that pays tribute to its namesake, an expanded pro shop, an elevated 19th hole bar, curated food and beverage experiences, and an outdoor event pavilion with a massive stone fireplace overlooking The Six and the lake beyond. Guests also had a chance to experience The Six, with its six holes ranging from 56 to 91 yards set under LED light towers that illuminate the course well past sunset. The evening concluded with a helicopter ball drop – something Bowling credited Mike Williams with bringing to the Islands – which released numbered balls for door prizes for those in attendance.

“We knew we had something special in these newest enhancements to Legacy Golf Course, but to see it through the eyes of our guests, community leaders, vendor partners, and members of the media we truly admire takes our excitement to a new level,” shared Bowling after the event. “We had some incredibly talented partners from the golf scene help bring our vision to life – from Seth McWhorter of McWhorter Creative who designed our branding to Jim Chapman of Chapman Design Studio who designed our clubhouse. This was our first renovation since Legacy Golf Course opened in 2009, and it was absolutely worth it. Our guests have embraced it, and I feel confident saying my Uncle Mike would be really proud of what we’ve created along the shores of Lake Lanier.”

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To book tee times at Legacy Golf Course or The Six par-3 course, golfers can visit https://www.lanierislands.com/golf/.