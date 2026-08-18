Kaestria Launches RankingRider, an AI-Powered SEO Tool for E-Commerce on Shopify, Wix, and Web

Sainte-Suzanne, Reunion Island, France, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — E-commerce store owners know the challenge all too well: product pages that are poorly optimized for search engines mean lost organic traffic, fewer visitors, and ultimately lower sales. Most store owners simply do not have the time or the SEO expertise to optimize hundreds of product pages manually — and the cost of hiring an SEO specialist is out of reach for many small and mid-sized businesses.

RankingRider is here to change that.

Launched today by Kaestria, RankingRider is an AI-powered SEO tool designed specifically for e-commerce, enabling store owners to optimize their entire product catalog in minutes, not hours, and with no SEO expertise required. The platform automatically generates SEO-optimized product descriptions, meta titles, meta descriptions, and image alt text tags, either in bulk across an entire catalog or one product at a time. Every output is tailored to help product pages rank higher on Google and other major search engines, driving more organic traffic and increasing sales.

Available Across Major Platforms

RankingRider is built to meet store owners where they already work. It is available as a standalone web application at https://www.rankingrider.com, as a dedicated app on the Shopify App Store (https://apps.shopify.com/rankingrider), and on the Wix App Market (https://www.wix.com/app-market/rankingrider). Whether you run a Shopify store, a Wix site, or prefer to use the web app directly, RankingRider integrates seamlessly into your existing workflow.

Start Free, No Risk, No Credit Card Required

New users can get started immediately with a free plan that includes 10 complimentary one-time credits. This gives store owners the opportunity to see real, tangible results on their product pages before committing to any paid plan. The barrier to entry is zero.

“E-commerce entrepreneurs are amazing at building products and running their stores, but most of them are not SEO specialists,” said Arthur Mrowiec, founder of RankingRider. “We built RankingRider so that any store owner can optimize their entire product catalog in minutes, with AI doing the heavy lifting. Better descriptions, better rankings, more customers. That is the promise, and we deliver on it from day one.”

How It Works

RankingRider’s AI analyzes each product and generates optimized content tailored for search engines and shoppers alike. Users simply connect their store or input their product details, and RankingRider instantly delivers ready-to-use SEO content across all critical fields: product descriptions, meta titles, meta descriptions, and alt text. The bulk optimization feature is particularly powerful for stores with large catalogs, allowing owners to optimize dozens or even hundreds of products in a single session — saving hours of manual work every week.

The result is a product catalog that is fully optimized for organic search, without the need for expensive agencies, complicated tools, or specialized knowledge.

To learn more or get started for free, visit https://www.rankingrider.com, find RankingRider on the Shopify App Store at https://apps.shopify.com/rankingrider, or on the Wix App Market at https://www.wix.com/app-market/rankingrider.

About Kaestria and RankingRider

RankingRider, developed by Kaestria, is an AI-powered SEO platform built specifically for e-commerce store owners who want to drive more organic traffic without spending hours on manual optimization. The platform generates SEO-optimized product descriptions, meta titles, meta descriptions, and alt text — in bulk or one at a time — in minutes. No SEO expertise required. Kaestria is a company specializing in AI-driven e-commerce solutions.

Contact

Kaestria

Arthur Mrowiec

11 rue Maurice Lecolier, 97441 Sainte-Suzanne

Reunion Island, France

Email: contact@rankingrider.com

Phone: +262 693536969

Website: https://www.rankingrider.com