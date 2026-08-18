Fun Takes Flight During Lanier Islands Resort’s First-Ever Hot Air Balloon Festival

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Following a year of exciting enhancements that include a Legacy Lodge room refresh, the debut of one of the nation’s only night-lit par-3 courses at The Six, and the reimagining of the Mike Williams Golf Center at Legacy Golf Course, Lanier Islands Resort continues to expand its lineup of signature events and guest experiences. Joining such guest favorites as the Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt, Fourth of July Celebration, and the beloved Magical Nights of Lights, as well as recent additions like the Atlanta Motoring Festival & Concours d’ Elegance and the Concerts for a Cause Series, is the resort’s newest signature event- The Hot Air Balloon Festival. Taking flight September 18 and 19 along the scenic shores of Lake Lanier, the Balloon Shows USA-produced event will feature an inspiring display of hot air balloons, tethered balloon rides, live entertainment, craft and food vendors, and a dedicated kids’ zone. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local special needs initiatives and the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.

“Lanier Islands Resort has always been a great destination for festivals and special events,” said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands Resort. “Hosting events like the Hot Air Balloon Festival gives our guests and the surrounding community even more reasons to enjoy the resort. There’s something truly unforgettable about seeing dozens of colorful hot air balloons fill the sky above Lake Lanier, and the festival’s tethered balloon rides offer guests a unique perspective of the resort and our beautiful lakeside setting. We’re excited to welcome this event and hope it becomes a favorite annual tradition that draws visitors from across the South and beyond.”

Open from 5 to 10 PM each evening, the festival will feature live music and DJ entertainment, family-friendly activities for little ones in the Kids’ Zone, opportunities to shop unique craft and retail vendors, a wide variety of festival food, and a nightly grand finale that begins around 9 PM with a laser light show set to music with coordinated balloon burns.

For guests looking to turn the festival into a full lakeside getaway, Lanier Islands Resort is offering a Balloon Festival Getaway package featuring overnight accommodations and a $50 food & beverage credit per night.* Festival guests are encouraged to extend their stay and enjoy everything the resort has to offer, including its multiple dining options, boating, golf courses, pickleball courts, spa, and indoor entertainment at Game Changer. Single-day tickets for the Hot Air Balloon Festival are $20 for adults (18+) and $10 for children (6-17). Kids 5 and under will be admitted for FREE. VIP tickets – which include FREE unlimited snacks and access to VIP portable bathrooms – are $45 for adults and $30 for children. Military members and first responders receive discounted admission with valid ID. Tethered balloon rides are $35/person.

To learn more about the Hot Air Balloon Festival at Lanier Islands Resort, prospective festival goers can visit https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/hot-air-balloon-festival/. A link to purchase tickets can be found on that page, as well as a link to book overnight accommodations. Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To stay up to date on the latest news, accommodation packages, and upcoming events, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.

*Festival tickets not included in the Balloon Festival Getaway Package.