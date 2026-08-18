CtrlX Launches Leadership Development Program to Build Future-Ready Leaders Through Experiential Learning

Hydarabad, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — CtrlX, one of the largest management consulting and learning solutions firms, has today rolled out its complete Leadership Development Program, which will be a learning revolution for organizations that are looking to cultivate agile, innovative, and people-centric leaders. This is based on a combination of immersive learning approach, application in business settings, and experiential workshops, among others, and it aims at providing leaders with the skills needed to navigate the current dynamic business setting.

Leadership development has emerged as one of the most strategic initiatives in the modern world owing to changes such as complexity, digitalization, and change in expectations of employees in organizations. This new program from CtrlX takes care of the issue by moving away from the conventional method of training through classrooms and by providing learners with opportunity to learn through experience, reflection, collaboration, and application.

This program has been developed based on the passion for excellence philosophy of the firm and involves the use of globally renowned models, human centered design approach, innovation practices, emotional intelligence, agility, and collaborative problem solving.

In contrast to traditional training programs which focus predominantly on theories, CtrlX provides experiential training where the learners are encouraged to engage in practical activities, simulations, group activities, and discussions which will promote meaningful learning as well as behavior modification. Additionally, the CtrlX Training utilizes interactive techniques such as the use of LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® techniques and the organization’s proprietary B❒X® Breakthrough Experience which will allow leaders to overcome assumptions, think creatively, and improve their decision-making skills.

The Leadership Development Program has been strategically designed specifically for senior executives, emerging leaders, middle managers, transformation teams, as well as organizations looking to develop their future leadership skills. Learners acquire practical knowledge within various important leadership areas such as Agile Leadership, Change Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, Creative Problem Solving, Design Thinking, collaboration, communication, and decision-making skills. These are all important skills for organizations to maintain competitiveness in today’s business environment.

A key component of the program is flexibility which allows organizations to choose specific learning journeys based on their objectives, requirements from the industry, and leadership maturity. Depending on the preference of organizations, this program can be conducted as intensive workshops, learning journeys spanning multiple days, executive boot camps, as well as offsite leadership training sessions.

The offsite learning method helps leadership teams get away from the routine of their operations and become engaged in strategic thinking, alignment, innovation, and relationship development. By means of immersive facilitation, participants consider business problems and, at the same time, increase trust, cooperation, and effectiveness of cross-functional teams. Thus, the benefit from the leadership development training is not only about increased leadership skills, but also about organizational culture and business performance.

The learning philosophy of CtrlX implies that the sustainable transformation of an organization requires the change of people’s mindsets first. Instead of giving presentations and lectures, the facilitators use reflection activities, peer learning, challenge and business simulations that reflect the real workplace situation. In this way, the participant-centered learning increases the retention rate and allows for the fast implementation of learning at work.

Finally, the newly developed Leadership Development Program uses CtrlX’s vast experience in consultancy related to such topics as innovation, operational excellence, Lean Six Sigma, agile transformation, predictive analytics, and business transformation. This unique blend of consultancy and learning allows designing interventions that would be relevant and applicable.

Thanks to their extensive experience in developing learning programs in more than 20 countries, CtrlX offers global insights and at the same time tailors each program to the unique business and organizational context of the clients. The consultants of the company have many years of experience in various industries and hold internationally certified facilitation and assessment credentials which help them design highly effective learning experiences for a variety of leadership audiences.

The new program will be useful not only for manufacturers, but also for companies operating in the healthcare sector, finance, information technology, engineering, retail and many other industries interested in developing leadership readiness.

In response to growing demand for trusted corporate training providers in india from companies investing heavily in their talent development, CtrlX positions itself differently from its competitors: as a provider of management consulting services combined with tailor-made learning interventions oriented to achieving real business results and not just delivering training.

Apart from the development of leadership capabilities, the program will help organizations with their succession planning efforts, providing preparation of emerging leaders for their strategic responsibilities.

“This leadership development program is all about learning through experiences and not by teaching,” explained the organization while introducing the program. “Contemporary leaders require more than just theoretical management knowledge. They must be adaptable, innovative, emotionally intelligent, have system thinking skills, and have the ability to inspire people despite being uncertain. With our new Leadership Development Program, we are enabling learners to develop these traits through powerful experiences.”

In addition to establishing CtrlX as one of the upcoming innovators in the field of corporate training in India, the program will enable organizations to create a comprehensive ecosystem of consulting, capability building, innovation workshops, and business transformation services. Through this innovative program, CtrlX hopes to assist organizations to become successful in creating confident leaders capable of leading teams and driving business growth.

Organizations desiring customized leadership development journeys can work with CtrlX to create customized learning solutions for them.

About CtrlX

CtrlX is a specialized management consultancy and learning services firm focused on innovation, operational excellence, leadership development, Lean Six Sigma, Agile transformation, Design Thinking, group sessions, and customized corporate learning programs. With its motto “Passion for Excellence,” CtrlX works in collaboration with organizations to help them come up with their transformational strategy as well as deliver learning experiences that create a difference in business performance.