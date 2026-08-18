Aziro Launches CAWi, an AI Orchestration Platform Solving Enterprise Data Silos

Alpharetta, Georgia, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Aziro, an Al-first product engineering company today announced the launch of CAWi, an AI-native assistant built to solve a problem every large organization quietly lives with, all the information in the world, but none of it talking to each other. CAWi was not built in a lab chasing a trend. It was built inside Aziro, out of necessity, after years of watching teams lose time and momentum simply trying to find the right document, the right approval, or the right answer buried across a dozen different systems.

At the core of CAWi is an orchestrator. Rather than centralizing or duplicating sensitive data, CAWi connects securely to your existing internal systems through governed, permission-scoped access, preserving your organization’s data privacy and compliance requirements while still delivering a single, unified experience to the end user.

What differentiates CAWi from Claude, GPT and typical AI assistants is that it doesn’t stop at search. It parses everyday language, retrieves the right answer from an organization’s own knowledge base, and executes the next step, sending the update, scheduling the meeting, triggering the workflow, without a user jumping between five applications. It integrates natively into the tools a business already runs, respecting each system’s data and access rules, keeping sensitive information private and never exposed to external models, so nothing must move or leave its source to be retrieved. All of it comes back in one place, one click away.

“Every enterprise we’ve worked with has the same underlying challenge, too many systems, not enough connection between them,” said Sushil Shinde, Senior Director, Architecture & Technology at Aziro. “We didn’t want to build another dashboard that sits on top of the problem. We wanted to solve the orchestration problem itself, and that’s exactly what CAWi does.”

“CAWi represents years of work distilled into a single, homegrown AI platform,” said Rohit Yadava, Chief Operating Officer at Aziro. “We’ve already solved the hardest part, getting disparate systems to speak the same language securely and intelligently. Now it’s about putting that capability directly into the hands of the people who need it most.”

CAWi has already been deployed with several Fortune 500 companies and is now available to the wider market. Built to be industry-agnostic, it connects with any industry, domain, or platform, ready for organizations moving beyond fragmented systems toward continuous intelligence. Book your demo today and see how the answers you’ve been chasing are already just one click away.

About Aziro

Aziro is an Al-first product engineering company driving innovation-led tech transformation for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and Al-first pioneers. We empower organizations to modernize platforms, automate intelligently, and harness Al-driven insights-accelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue streams, and ensuring they lead in an Al-first world.

Media Contact:

Sumathi S

sumathi.s@aziro.com

Senior Manager – Marketing

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies)

https://www.aziro.com/

Telephone:

+91-20-6614 3482