Aficamten Trends in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market

The global hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) therapeutics market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to expand to USD 2.2 billion by 2033, representing a 5.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2033.

North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 45.6% of total revenue. Market expansion is being supported by the growing use of targeted pharmacological treatments, improvements in disease detection, and increasing adoption of therapies designed to address the underlying mechanisms of HCM.

Market Trends and Emerging Treatment Landscape

The HCM therapeutics industry is transitioning from conventional symptom management toward more targeted, disease-specific treatment strategies.

Cardiac myosin inhibitors are reshaping treatment approaches. Therapies such as mavacamten and aficamten are designed to influence abnormal cardiac muscle contraction and provide a more targeted therapeutic approach for patients with HCM.

Earlier diagnosis is expanding the addressable patient population. Advances in genetic testing, cardiac imaging, and disease awareness are helping physicians identify HCM cases earlier and improve patient stratification.

Medical treatment is reducing reliance on invasive interventions. The emergence of effective pharmacological therapies may reduce the immediate need for septal reduction procedures, including surgical myectomy, in appropriate patient populations.

Segment Performance

Drug class: Beta blockers represented the largest segment, with a 36.9% market share in 2025 .

Beta blockers represented the largest segment, with a . Disease type: Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) accounted for the largest share in 2025.

Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) accounted for the largest share in 2025. Route of administration: Oral therapies represented the leading administration route.

Oral therapies represented the leading administration route. Geography: North America held the largest regional share, while Europe is projected to register the fastest growth through 2033.

The U.S. market represented the largest country-level revenue contribution in 2025, supported by advanced cardiovascular care infrastructure, increasing diagnosis, and the availability of innovative HCM therapies.

Download a free sample report or claim your copy of this full market intelligence report

Market Drivers and Clinical Developments

Targeted Cardiac Myosin Inhibitors

The growing adoption of cardiac myosin inhibitors is one of the strongest forces shaping the HCM therapeutics market. Traditional therapies such as beta blockers and calcium channel blockers primarily focus on controlling symptoms and cardiovascular complications. Newer targeted treatments, including mavacamten and aficamten, are designed to directly influence the mechanisms underlying excessive cardiac muscle contraction.

Mavacamten, marketed as Camzyos, has strengthened the role of targeted therapy in obstructive HCM by improving cardiac function and reducing left ventricular outflow tract obstruction. Growing physician familiarity with disease-modifying treatment options is supporting their integration into cardiology treatment protocols.

Clinical development is also broadening the potential patient population. In March 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb reported positive Phase III SCOUT-HCM results for Camzyos in adolescents with symptomatic obstructive HCM, supporting continued investigation of targeted treatment approaches in younger patients.

Regulatory and clinical milestones are further strengthening the competitive environment. In December 2025, Cytokinetics received U.S. FDA approval for aficamten for symptomatic obstructive HCM. In 2026, the company also reported positive topline Phase III ACACIA-HCM results evaluating aficamten in non-obstructive HCM, highlighting efforts to expand targeted myosin inhibition across broader HCM populations.

Beyond drug development, increased use of genetic screening and advanced cardiac imaging is improving disease identification and patient selection. The combination of precision cardiovascular medicine, improved diagnostic capabilities, and expanding therapeutic options is expected to sustain market growth.

Looking for more in-depth data focusing on specific segments or regions? Get this report customized with inclusion of custom data sets to suit your exact business needs.

Competitive Environment and Market Characteristics

The HCM therapeutics market is characterized by high innovation intensity and substantial scientific specialization. Cardiac myosin inhibitors represent a major advancement because they directly modulate sarcomere function rather than solely treating symptoms.

Research and development is increasingly focused on:

Next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitors with improved safety and tolerability.

Therapies designed for broader HCM patient populations.

Gene-based approaches targeting disease-associated mutations.

RNA-targeted treatment strategies.

Biomarkers that can improve treatment selection and monitoring.

Precision medicine approaches for genetically defined patient groups.

These developments are creating opportunities for competitive differentiation and supporting premium positioning for advanced therapies.

Barriers to Entry

Market entry remains challenging because HCM drug development requires significant clinical, regulatory, and financial resources. Long development timelines, stringent clinical endpoints, and specialized trial requirements increase the cost and complexity of commercialization.

The relatively limited HCM patient population can also make clinical trial recruitment difficult, increasing development timelines and research expenditure. In addition, intellectual property surrounding novel molecular targets can restrict competitive access.

Established pharmaceutical companies have an advantage through existing cardiology relationships, regulatory expertise, clinical development capabilities, and global commercialization networks. As a result, the market continues to favor companies with substantial financial resources and specialized cardiovascular expertise.

Key Companies

Major companies profiled in the global hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapeutics market include:

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cytokinetics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Tenaya Therapeutics

Imbria Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Lexeo Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics

Explore the full list of profiled companies operating in this market with recent strategic initiatives

Explore our dedicated business services:

About us:

Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Grand View Research database is used by the world’s renowned academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies to understand the global and regional business environment. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analysis on 46 industries in 25 major countries worldwide.