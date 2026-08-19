Broadway Veterinary Clinic Welcomes Dr. Schuyler Williamson to Bangor, ME Team

Broadway Bangor, ME, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — Broadway Veterinary Clinic, a full-service animal hospital serving Bangor’s dogs and cats since 1980, welcomes Dr. Schuyler Williamson, DVM, to its growing veterinary team. The appointment marks a homecoming for Dr. Williamson, who was born and raised on Maine’s Blue Hill Peninsula and is now returning to practice in the community where her interest in veterinary medicine first took root.

Dr. Williamson earned a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from Eckerd College in 2020, spending summers and weekends gaining hands-on experience at veterinary hospitals across Maine and Florida. During a gap year before veterinary school, she worked as a veterinary assistant at Broadway Veterinary Clinic, an experience that gave her early exposure to the clinic’s approach to patient care and deepened her commitment to the profession and to the practice itself. She then earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2026.

Dr. Williamson’s professional interests include fear-free medicine, neurology, and dermatology. Her path toward veterinary medicine began in high school, when she shadowed her aunt, a practicing veterinarian, and discovered a fascination with animal care that has guided her education and career ever since.

Broadway Veterinary Clinic has expanded its team of doctors in recent years to meet growing demand in the Bangor area, adding evening and Saturday appointment availability to make quality pet care more accessible to local families. Dr. Williamson’s arrival continues that growth, bringing new expertise to the practice’s roster of veterinarians while reinforcing its four-decade commitment to treating pets like family, one appointment at a time.

Outside the clinic, Dr. Williamson and her fiancé are settling back into life in Maine alongside their new puppy, Magalloway. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, weightlifting, making music, working in ceramics, and spending time with loved ones of all species, human and animal alike. Her return to the Bangor area rounds out a veterinary team that continues to grow in both size and specialty, giving local pet owners more access to experienced, compassionate care close to home.

About Us

Broadway Veterinary Clinic is a full-service animal hospital located at 1391 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401, proudly serving the Bangor community since 1980. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.broadwayveterinarian.com or call (207) 942-2281.