New York, NY, 2026-08-19 — /EPR Network/ — DME Music News Company

“Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit, and never dies.” – Edward Bulwer Lytton

In the time of servitude after 1619 many people from the continent of Africa were in a constant mental state of depression, and so they began to write, and sing songs to uplift, and inspire for better outcomes in their future. This same idea was established in the African American community during the early 70’s. The urban African American communities were drug, and crime infested, and the children chose the street life in order to survive. American society always confirmed that Africans were a soulful people, and had a talent in dance while expressing themselves through song, but these same people wanted revolution for past crimes against their humanity.

This anger led to the development of rap, and hip-hop genre of music. This type of music said something to the people, and the listeners replied with productive monetary commerce. This audio vocal newsletter makes artists like Public Enemy, 2PAC, Nas, Notorious Big, Jay Z, Mc Lyte, Monie Love, Salt N Pepa, etc

Annalisa Enrile Ph.D has reported that this type of music as of late has a psychological effect on the brain of its listeners, and in most cases causes an increase of depression. In the words of a retro-music artist Mooka da Babe ” This is the reason why rap, and hip-hop is in decline. The music at the moment is causing its listeners to become depressed, before this trend started the music caused depression to decrease. The music in the early 80’s included a cause of inspiration for better outcomes for communities. He said, “This is why I released the track African American Freedom Day December 6 1865, and the album White Man’z World Black History. These projects bring back remembrance of what African American ancestors in the United States experienced, and what still needs to be done.”

As of August 2026 after the decision of the United States Supreme Court the current administration on Capitol Hill has enacted new executive orders 14418, and 14419, to initiate law enforcement actions for violators of the Birthright Citizenship of the Fourteenth Amendment. This law was for the children of those that were in servitude to be able to establish the means for survival. Many Americans would say the music rap, and hip-hop genre was an after effect of this very law.

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mooka-da-babe/1777598621

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?q=Mooka%20da%20Babe

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