Kidney Function Test Market Worth $790.1 Million | Segmentation, Geographical Analysis & Key Players

[126 Pages Report] The Global Kidney Function Test Market is expected to reach USD 790.1 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Growth in the kidney function test market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney disease, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the rise in alcohol consumption are driving the growth of the market.

Research Methodology:

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall kidney function test market. Various secondary sources such as associations like the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), University of Utah, European Renal Care Providers Association (ERCPA), Association of Clinical Biochemists in Ireland (ACBI), Association of Physicians of India (API), American Urological Association (AUA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Kidney Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the market is categorized into dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. The dipsticks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market and is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the large share of the market include the cost-effectiveness of dipstick testing, which also accounts for its widespread application across the globe.

Based on type, the market is segmented into urine tests and blood tests. Urine tests are further categorized into urine protein, creatinine clearance, and microalbumin tests. Similarly, blood tests are categorized into serum creatinine, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) tests. The urine tests segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics laboratory, and research laboratories & institutes. The hospitals segment is the largest and fastest growing segment of the market. Factors contributing to the large share and high growth rate of this segment include the increasing number of awareness campaigns about kidney function tests and the growing focus of emerging economies on increasing the number of hospitals in these regions.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global kidney function test market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of hypertension, growing incidence of diabetes in the US, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for the treatment of kidney diseases.

The prominent players in the global renal function test market are Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Sysmex (Japan), Beckman Coulter (US), Roche (Switzerland), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), URIT Medical (China), Nova Biomedical (US), ARKRAY (Japan), OPTI Medical (US), 77 Elektronika (Hungary), and Randox Laboratories (UK).