Infant Nutritional Premix Market Growth to Remain Stable during the Projection Period (2019 to 2028)

The global infant nutritional premix market will thrive at a healthy 5.6% CAGR during 2019 – 2028, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the infant nutritional premix market are eying profitable acquisitions for setting up subsidiaries, particularly in emerging countries.

“Potential health benefits of fortified infant food continue to encourage consumers to opt for these products as breastmilk replacers. Manufacturers of baby food are capturing this consumer trend and introducing infant nutritional premixes to populate retail shelves,” says the Fact.MR report.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Key Findings

Rising demand for infant nutritional premixes will account for an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 122 Mn through the forecast period.

Powdered infant nutritional premixes account for 80% of the overall market value.

Products aimed towards bone health remain highly preferred.

Developed regional markets continue to be at the forefront of demand, with considerable per capita spend on baby food.

Capturing a substantial volume share in the market, Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to reflect highly lucrative opportunities.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Key Driving Factors

Birth rate continues to be on an upward trend in developing countries, thereby supporting the rise of market.

Rising consumer preference for nutritional fortification of infant formula is a key driver of market growth.

Proliferation of working mothers’ population in urban areas and subsequent demand growth of baby food bolsters market growth.

Rising demand for vitamin and nucleotide based options in infant nutrition formula would sustain sales.

Infant Nutritional Premix Market: Key Restraints

Regulatory intervention and challenges associated with handling and storage of infant nutritional premixes remain a key constraint.

Shift of food manufacturing brands to conventional nutrient systems continues to hamper market growth.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are leveraging high growth potential of infant nutritional premix market by internationalization of companies. Industry heavyweights are targeting acquisitions for developing subsidiaries, to meet the global demand for infant nutritional premixes. Prominent companies operating in infant nutritional premix market include, but are not limited to, Vitablend, Prinova Solutions, Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc., Richen Nantong, BARENTZ, DSM, Royal FrieslandCampina, and Nestlé S.A.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the infant nutritional premix market. The key categories covered in the report include product form (powder and liquid), ingredient (vitamins, minerals, nucleotides, amino acids, and others), and function (bone health, immunity, digestion, vision health, brain health & memory, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 7 key regions.

