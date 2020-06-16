MILAN, Italy, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of indie dance and electronica known as 2Moellers has released his latest official album, “Discombobulated.” The album contains nine original 2Moellers tracks for an approximate total listening time of 35 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry.

Milan, Italy’s 2Moellers cites as influences Apparat, Trentemoller, Moderat, Four Tet, Depeche Mode, Thom Yorke, Radiohead, and Royksopp. 2Moellers’s own sound changes from release to release, moving from indie dance to downtempo, from downtempo to electronica, from electronica to electro-house or deep-house music, and often built on a minimalist aesthetic.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Discombobulated,” 2Moellers writes, “’Discombobulated’ is the best way to describe my mood in lockdown time – I guess that this word comes closest. The album was produced during the lockdown in Milan and is the result of all the emotions felt in ‘COVID19’ time. It’s my natural reaction. It’s based on the desire to go further, despite the hard times in the city of Milan, in Lombardy Region, in Italy, in Europe, and all around the world.”

The pressures of quarantine may have acted as a container for the writing and production of “Discombobulated,” but its music is anything but contained. That creative freedom runs throughout the record, even in the cover art by Daniele De Giovanni.

“Playing with lines, perspectives and geometry,” De Giovanni writes, “I found time broken. This is the place where our spaces change our points of view. I’ve tried to give different perspectives of the same dimension, like in cubism. It’s my description of the time and place where this music was born.”

Speaking of this concept, 2Moellers (born Sandro Moeller) says, “I would like to explain that art has no boundaries. Some can think that it’s a cliched speech, but I think that it’s important to believe in this, especially now.”

2Moellers’ “Discombobulated” was created with an unusually restrained DIY ethic which gives the album an even more minimalist tone than usual, even for 2Moellers.

“It’s completely homemade,” he writes, “using just PC, controller keyboard, and my headphones, without any other outboard machine. Even the mixing and mastering is homemade using only my headphones.”

This helps to communicate the message of “Discombobulated” overall.

“I think that, even with little gear, a thought can be expressed. Each song reflects an emotion, a sensation lived day-by-day.”

2Moellers began making dropping official releases in 2007 and since has had music featured on TV commercials, in fashion, in theater, and on terrestrial and Internet radio. He has collaborated with many professional pop, jazz and blues musicians, as well as the occasional actor. He has toured extensively throughout Europe, particularly in Italy, and is known for his ever-changing live performances. He has worked as a resident DJ for such venues and events as the Mongoose Festival and the Radio 105 Music & Fun Summer Tour. In 2019, he appeared on the “Quelli che il Calcio” TV show alongside the popular Italian singer, RAF. His songs are currently in rotation on Italy’s famous Radio Deejay FM station.

“Discombobulated” by 2Moellers is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, indie dance and electronica fans.

