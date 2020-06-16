Keemster G releases new album ‘The.X.Files (Vol. 1)’

WILSON, N. Carolina, 2020-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip hop known as Keemster G has released his latest official album, “The.X.Files (Vol. 1).” The album contains seven original Keemster G tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Keemster G record label. A no-frills, aggressive rap record based on little more than rhymes and beats, “The.X.Files (Vol. 1)” showcases Keemster G as one of the most intriguing hip-hop artists of the summer season and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

In addition to the considerable skills of Keemster G, himself, “The.X.Files (Vol.1)” also features an appearance by Delusional MAL on the record’s second track, “Get It.”

Wilson, NC’s Keemster G is perhaps best known today for his 2019 official video, “Came Up.” With an emphasis on DIY artistic ethics and pared-down recordings of flawless lyric performances, “The.X.Files (Vol. 1)” by Keemster G has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “The.X.Files (Vol. 1),” Keemster G writes, “The X Files – it’s like math with variables how ‘X’ can stand for anything. Expect anything out of these volumes!”

“The.X.Files (Vol. 1)” by Keemster G on the Keemster G label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop fans.

