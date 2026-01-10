Drug Discovery conferences 2026 | Pharma R&D Conferences Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-01-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Pharma R&D and Drug Discovery World Conference 2026 will unite leading scientists, researchers, and industry experts from around the globe to explore the latest advancements and emerging challenges in drug discovery and pharmaceutical development. This three-day international forum will feature in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics including advanced drug delivery systems, personalized medicine, pharmacogenomics, nanomedicine, and innovative drug discovery technologies.

More Information: https://www.pharmadrugresearchconference.com/

Theme: “Advancing Drug Discovery: From Molecular Insight to Medical Innovation”

Addressing the increasing global burden of chronic and infectious diseases, the conference emphasizes collaboration and knowledge exchange across disciplines. Participants will have valuable opportunities to engage in scientific discussions, build professional networks, and foster partnerships, making this conference a pivotal platform for driving future breakthroughs in medical research and drug innovation.

Submit Abstracts: https://www.pharmadrugresearchconference.com/abstract-submission

Register Now: https://www.pharmadrugresearchconference.com/registration

Contact Us: https://www.pharmadrugresearchconference.com/contact

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences

King St Ste 200 #863, Alexandria, VA 22314, United States

+1-571-5561014

pharmarnd@precisionglobalconferences.com

Event Location:

Ambassador Hotel Bangkok

171 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nue,

Wattana, 10110, Bangkok, Thailand