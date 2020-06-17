Single-cell Analysis Market Worth $5.6 billion | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Recent Developments:

In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

Browse 225 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on application, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into research (cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, and other research applications) and medical applications (noninvasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilization, and circulating tumor cell detection). The research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market in 2018. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of single-cell analysis in cancer research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Based on technique, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in detecting and measuring the physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles. However, the NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

North America dominates the single-cell analysis market

The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).