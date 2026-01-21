Oakwell Beer Spa goes National: Award-Winning Spa & Taproom Concept Launches Franchising Nationwide

Denver and Highlands Ranch, CO, 2026-01-21 — /EPR Network/ — Oakwell Beer Spa, the award-winning day spa concept that fuses craft beer culture with modern wellness, today announced its national expansion through franchising. Recently recognized by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the nation’s best spas, named by TIME’s list of the World’s Greatest Places, and honored by Entrepreneur as one of the Best Mom & Pop Shops in America, Oakwell is now inviting entrepreneurs across the United States to bring this unique concept to their local market.

Since opening in Denver’s RiNo Arts District in 2021, Oakwell Beer Spa has operated near full capacity, with strong demand from both locals and visitors alike. In April 2025, the brand expanded to its second location in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, which was designed to incorporate lessons learned in design, guest flow, and operations to create its prototype for nationwide franchising.

“We’ve proven Oakwell is more than just a spa — it’s a profitable, scalable business model,” said Damien Zouaoui, co-founder and part of the husband and wife team of Oakwell Beer Spa. “By blending two booming industries — wellness and craft beer — we’ve created a category-defining concept that franchisees can now bring to their own communities.”

Oakwell’s concept is a natural fit for markets that combine a vibrant craft beer culture, strong wellness demand, and tourism appeal. These environments mirror the conditions that fueled Oakwell’s success in Denver and Highlands Ranch, making the brand highly adaptable to communities nationwide.

Unlike traditional spas, Oakwell attracts a balanced mix of male and female guests, many of whom are first-time spa-goers, by offering a fun, unpretentious environment that feels more like a social outing than a meditative retreat. By tapping into both the social nature of craft beer and the growing consumer appetite for unique wellness experiences, Oakwell is well-positioned to thrive in cities and regions where guests are seeking something different from traditional spas.

“The appetite for Oakwell has been clear from day one,” said Jessica Zouaoui, co-founder of Oakwell Beer Spa. “Guests continue to ask when we will bring Oakwell to their city, and franchising allows us to finally answer that call. This is a chance for entrepreneurs to be first movers in their market with a proven, in-demand concept.”

The timing for Oakwell’s expansion is fueled by powerful industry trends. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy is valued at $5.6 trillion and projected to reach $8.5 trillion by 2027. The Brewers Association reports that the United States craft beer market generates more than $20 billion annually, with loyal consumers driving continued growth across demographics. A recent Vogue Business article notes that experiential wellness concepts are outpacing traditional spa models, as consumers seek spaces that are elevated, approachable, and social.

The initial investment in an Oakwell Spa franchise starts at $1.2M. Franchisees will benefit from Oakwell’s proven model, operational playbook, and national marketing engine. Key highlights include: a proven prototype as the newly-built Highlands Ranch location serves as a construction and operational blueprint; a turnkey approach with comprehensive franchise support, from site selection through growth strategies; streamlined staffing featuring a simple labor model that reduces overhead and recruiting challenges, while supporting operational efficiency; and category leadership as Oakwell is the first U.S. spa and taproom hybrid available as a national franchise opportunity.

For franchise inquiries, visit Oakwellfranchise.com.

About Oakwell Beer Spa:

Oakwell Beer Spa is an award-winning day spa known for its beer-inspired wellness experience, combining relaxation with craft beer culture. Known for its private spa suites featuring beer baths infused with hops, barley, and therapeutic herbs, Oakwell Beer Spa offers a space designed for both rejuvenation and social connection. Guests can also enjoy a taproom with a rotating selection of craft beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Oakwell Beer Spa extends its wellness approach beyond the spa with Oakwell Cosmetics, a curated line of beer-infused skincare products. For more information, visit oakwell.com and oakwellcosmetics.com or follow @oakwellbeerspa and @oakwellcosmetics on Instagram.