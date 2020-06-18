COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market | Segmentation, Key Players & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

[150 Pages Report] The Global COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market is expected to reach USD ~100 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD ~78 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of ~13.4% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation;

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the medical supplies market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various sub-segments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry have been identified through extensive secondary research

The revenues generated by leading players operating in the medical supplies market have been determined through primary and secondary research

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on type, the medical supplies market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, sterilization supplies, infusion and injectable supplies, dialysis supplies, wound care supplies, radiology supplies, and other medical supplies. The disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for hand sanitizers, rising awareness about personal hygiene, increased consumption of disinfectant in healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the disinfectant market globally.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end-users. The hospital segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing demand for hospital beds and intensive care units in countries with the increasing incidence of COVID-19, increasing demand for specialized staff such as infectious disease experts providers, respiratory therapists, and physicians and nurses who can provide intensive and critical care, increased consumption of personnel protective equipment within the hospital premises; and the increasing support from government and non-government organization to combat with COVID-19 are the major factors driving the demand and uptake of medical supplies in hospitals growth.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the medical supplies market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), among others.