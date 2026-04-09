Renewable Diesel Market: Key Statistics and Future Outlook

The global renewable diesel market was valued at USD 30.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 57.14 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033. The market is steadily expanding, driven by decarbonization mandates, rising low-carbon fuel standards, and the global shift toward sustainable transportation fuels in both developed and emerging economies.

Renewable diesel, which is chemically similar to petroleum diesel, provides superior compatibility with existing engines and fuel distribution infrastructure compared to conventional biodiesel. Its adoption is increasing across transportation, aviation (SAF), marine, and industrial applications, particularly in regions with aggressive carbon reduction targets, fueling global market growth.

The primary driver of the renewable diesel industry is the enforcement of low-carbon fuel policies and blending mandates across North America and Europe. Government incentives, renewable identification numbers (RINs), carbon credit programs, and net-zero commitments are motivating refiners and fuel producers to expand renewable diesel production capacity.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of 42.2% of the global renewable diesel market in 2025.

The renewable diesel market in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By feedstock, soybean oil accounted for the largest market share at 22.2% in 2025.

By application, transportation fuel dominated with a 55.6% share in 2025.

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Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 30.12 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 57.14 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 8.4%

North America: Largest market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

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Key Renewable Diesel Company Insights

Leading players in the renewable diesel market include Neste, Valero Energy Corporation, and Diamond Green Diesel, among others. These companies are focused on expanding production capacity, securing sustainable feedstock supplies, and accelerating commercialization of low-carbon fuels to meet global decarbonization targets.

Their strategies involve converting conventional diesel refineries to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) production, securing long-term feedstock agreements for used cooking oil and animal fats, and investing in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) capabilities. Partnerships with airlines, logistics providers, agricultural processors, and technology developers aim to enhance efficiency, improve carbon intensity scores, and optimize distribution networks.

As demand for low-emission fuels grows across transportation, aviation, marine, and industrial sectors, these companies are prioritizing scalable production with better cost competitiveness and lower lifecycle emissions. Investments in advanced hydroprocessing technologies, waste-based feedstocks, and global capacity expansion are expected to strengthen supply, drive innovation, and support long-term market growth.

Key Renewable Diesel Companies:

BP plc

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Diamond Green Diesel

ENI S.p.A.

Neste

Phillips 66

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Valero Energy Corporation

Wilmar International

Conclusion

The renewable diesel market is set for robust growth as low-carbon fuel mandates, technological advancements, and increasing adoption across transportation, aviation, marine, and industrial applications drive demand. With continued investments in production capacity, sustainable feedstocks, and global expansion, the market is expected to reach USD 57.14 billion by 2033, presenting significant opportunities for industry players and investors alike.

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