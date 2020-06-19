Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2019 Edition

Analysis of the Global Handheld Laser Distance Meter Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2019-2027. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market with maximum accuracy.

A recent study by Fact.MR states that nearly 2.4 Mn units of handheld laser distance meters were sold in 2018, and estimates a 2.1% rise in sales of handheld laser distance meters, to cross 2.5 Mn units by 2019. The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter market report consist of

Fluke Corporation

Makita U.S.A., Inc.

Precaster Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Prexiso AG

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Up to 30 Meters

30 – 100 Meters

Above 100 Meters

The global Handheld Laser Distance Meter market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Building & Construction

Metal & Mining Industry

Military

Others (Logistics, etc.)

What insights readers can gather from the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market report?

A critical study of the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Handheld Laser Distance Meter market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Handheld Laser Distance Meter market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Handheld Laser Distance Meter market share and why? What strategies are the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter market? What factors are negatively affecting the Handheld Laser Distance Meter market growth? What will be the value of the global Handheld Laser Distance Meter market by the end of 2027?

