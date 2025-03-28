CRN NAMES CHETU TO THE PRESTIGIOUS TECH ELITE 250 LIST

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, has once again been recognized on CRN’s 2025 Tech Elite 250 list, a distinction reserved for solution providers that demonstrate excellence in AI, cloud computing, security, and IT infrastructure. This recognition for the third consecutive time highlights Chetu’s ongoing commitment to innovation and expertise in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.

“Earning a place on the CRN Tech Elite 250 is a testament to our team’s dedication to continuous learning and technical excellence,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “Our highly trained software developers and partnerships with leading technology brands allow us to deliver world-class solutions in AI, cloud, and security, ensuring our clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

With businesses facing increasing complexities in IT infrastructure and the growing adoption of AI-driven solutions, Khatri said Chetu remains committed to equipping clients with scalable, efficient, and secure technology.

“At Chetu, we don’t just keep up with technological advancements—we anticipate and harness them to build AI-driven, cloud-powered, and cybersecurity-enhanced solutions that solve real-world business challenges,” he added. “From optimizing enterprise workflows to securing critical infrastructure, our expertise enables us to deliver customized, high-impact technology that drives measurable success for our clients.”

The solution providers on the Tech Elite 250 list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors’ partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their clients’ success.

Khatri said Chetu’s competitive advantages stem from its 25 years as a trusted technology partner, a global team of over 2,800 team members, and dedicated industry-specific teams that deliver flexible working models and cost-effective software solutions.

“Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive.”

