Intraoperative Imaging Market worth 2.06 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Intraoperative Imaging Market by Product (Mobile C-arms, CT, MRI, Ultrasound), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, Trauma, Spine Surgery, Cardiovascular, ENT, Gastro, Maxillofacial Surgery) & End User (Hospitals, ASC, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2021”, provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the intraoperative imaging market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue.

The global Intraoperative Imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.61 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

The growth of this market can be attributed to factors such as the growth in the aging population, rising burden of chronic diseases with changing lifestyles, increasing preference and demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), and expanding applications of neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery. However, the high cost of intraoperative imaging equipment is likely to create a negative impact on the growth of this market.

In this report, the global intraoperative imaging market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into mobile c-arms, intraoperative computed tomography, intraoperative MRI, and intraoperative ultrasound. Mobile c-arms is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally and growing number of orthopedic surgeries owing to the increasing geriatric population.

Based on application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery and other applications. Considering the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising use of minimally invasive techniques for neurological procedures, and use of neurostimulation devices for the treatment of neurological disorders, the market for the neurosurgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Currently, North America dominates the intraoperative imaging market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can be attributed to infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities, growth in the geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and growing disposable incomes in this region.

Major players in the intraoperative imaging market are GE Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.), NeuroLogica Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

