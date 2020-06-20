German Scholars Organization and Enago Announce an Exciting New Collaboration Supporting Research and Scholarship

New York, NY, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — Enago is delighted to announce a new collaboration with GSO, the German Scholars Organization e.V. This partnership aims to improve the knowledge of scholarly publishing among GSO’s network of researchers and scientists and support them in research publication. These researchers now have reduced cost access to Enago’s language services and e-learning modules on scholarly publishing. The German Scholars Organization is an independent, non-profit association based in Berlin which supports researchers looking to establish a career in Germany. Enago is a preferred partner providing author services for researchers, societies, publishers, universities, and institutions around the world.

Dr. Anne Schreiter, Chief Executive Officer of the German Scholars Organization commented: “GSO is pleased to collaborate with Enago, for the benefit of our researchers and scientists worldwide. GSO’s affiliated researchers will benefit from Enago’s extensive experience by supporting our members to create research content in English. The collaboration also provides significant learning opportunities and a better understanding of scholarly communication, a key to any successful research career.”

“We are delighted to work with GSO,” said Tony O’Rourke, Vice President, Partnerships at Enago. “Every day we serve researchers from around the world, helping them achieve their publication goals and improve their understanding of scholarly publishing. We look forward to working with those researchers of GSO’s who share the same goal – to establish a successful research career”.

For further information, visit the website: https://www.enago.com/org/gso/

About Enago (www.enago.com)

Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago launched Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2019, Enago launched AuthorOne, a ground-breaking suite of AI-based tools to support the entire publishing workflow. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Germany, UK, and New York. Enago is a member of COPE. We encourage all principles of ethical publishing and provide a wide range of educational resources and services to support the researcher/author in their scholarly communication goals.

About the German Scholars Organization (GSO) (gsonet.org)

GSO is an independent, non-profit association based in Berlin. It was started in Berkeley, California in 2003, and since 2011 GSO has established its headquarters in Berlin. For more than 17 years, GSO’s objective has been to promote researchers, working in collaboration with leading research partners. GSO promotes Germany as a future-proof location for science and innovation, engaging with empowered researchers looking to establish a career in research and beyond in Germany. GSO supports researchers on their career path, whether it leads to academia or some other research-based organization, in the public or private sector. GSO advises researchers on career questions, connects peers and experts across all sectors, and promotes researchers through programs to ensure that they can operate effectively within society.