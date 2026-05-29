MKS Disability Services Introduces Accessible NDIS Home Modifications Services in Melton

Melton, Australia, 2026-05-29 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services is happy to launch of its accessible NDIS Home Modifications Services in Melton. The service is designed to help individuals living with disabilities create safer, more functional, and more independent living environments through customised home accessibility solutions.

Supporting the Growing Need for Accessible Homes in Melton

As more families seek reliable disability support and accessible housing solutions across Melton and Melbourne, MKS Disability Services continues to expand its participant-focused care offerings.

The organisation understands that properly designed living spaces play an important role in improving the quality of life, mobility, and confidence for people living with disabilities.

The new NDIS Home Modifications Services in Melton aim to support participants who require safer movement throughout the home and assistance with daily living activities.

Wide Range of NDIS Home Modification Solutions

The service includes a variety of accessibility upgrades and disability-friendly home improvements tailored to individual participant needs. These solutions include:

Wheelchair ramp installations

Bathroom accessibility modifications

Grab rails and handrails

Doorway widening for mobility access

Non-slip flooring solutions

Kitchen accessibility upgrades

Mobility-focused home adjustments

These modifications are carefully planned to improve participant safety, reduce fall risks, and support independent living.

Personalised Support for NDIS Participants and Families

MKS Disability Services works closely with NDIS participants, carers, families, and occupational therapists to ensure every home modification aligns with participant goals and accessibility requirements. The organisation follows a personalised and participant-centred approach to disability care and support services.

A spokesperson for the company shared the importance of creating safe and accessible homes for people living with disabilities. “Our mission is to help participants feel more comfortable, confident, and independent in their homes. Through our NDIS home modification services in Melton, we are committed to delivering practical accessibility solutions that support long-term wellbeing and safer daily living.”

Helping Participants Live More Independently

Accessible home modifications can significantly improve daily life for people with disabilities by making movement easier and reducing physical challenges within the home. These upgrades also help carers and family members provide support more safely and effectively.

By expanding its disability support services in Melton, MKS Disability Services continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted NDIS provider serving Melbourne and surrounding communities.

Website: https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/services/modification/

About MKS Disability Services

MKS Disability Services is a trusted provider of NDIS Home Modifications Services in Melton. The organisation specialises in disability care, home modifications, personal care, transport assistance, community participation, and independent living support tailored to the needs of NDIS participants.

Media Contact

Phone: +61 421 180 750

Email: mksdisabilityservices@gmail.com