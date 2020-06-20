Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Kevin Xu on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Kevin Xu on the occasion of his 25th anniversary with the company.

“I’m honoured and proud to have worked atFuture Electronics for 25 years,” said Xu. “I have received many colleagues’ care, help and support, and I grew up with the company. I truly appreciate everything that they’ve done for me.”

Xu began working in sales at Advanced Electronics in 1995, which later merged with Future Electronics. In 2000, he was promoted to the role of BranchManager, where he supported Future’s Nanjing office, and was also tasked with helping to establish the Wuhan branch.

In October 2018, Kevin was promoted to Sales Director for the Nanjing branch.

“Future Electronics is an excellent company and a warm family,” said Xu. “Regardless of how the market environment changes, Future’s tight-knit family advances together. I want to see Future Electronics continue to develop and grow, and I will work hard to make that happen.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

