INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Releases Conference Program Featuring 320 Sessions Across Manufacturing, Quality, CMC, and Digital Transformation

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — The full conference program for INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, Japan’s largest pharma and biotech gathering has been officially published ahead of the event taking place May 20 (Wed)–22 (Fri), 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, bringing together an expected 950 exhibitors and 35,000 pharma and biotech professionals.

INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO brings together pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals to discuss manufacturing, quality, CMC and digital transformation across the industry.

320 Sessions Across Organiser, Exhibitor and Academic Forums

Alongside the large exhibition, the 2026 conference program features 320 sessions across organiser-led conferences, exhibitor seminars, and an academic forum, giving attendees a powerful way to plan a high-impact three-day learning agenda aligned with their priorities.

The newly released program brings together perspectives from government, global pharmaceutical manufacturers, solution providers, and academia. Across 320 sessions, attendees can explore practical case studies and timely discussions spanning manufacturing excellence, quality and compliance, supply resilience, CMC, and digital transformation, helping teams translate insight into action.

47 Sessions to Feature Multilingual AI Translation Support

To further support international participation and broaden knowledge-sharing across borders, 47 selected sessions will be supported by an AI translation tool. Using a smartphone, attendees can follow real-time text transcription and audio readout features in multiple languages, helping overcome language barriers and making specialized technical content easier to absorb.

MHLW Session to Address Drug Supply Stability

One highlighted session will feature Daisuke Fujii, Director, Office of Pharmaceutical Industry and Venture Support Policy, Policy Planning Division for Pharmaceutical Industry Promotion and Medical Information Management, Health Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

In his presentation, Fujii will address ongoing concerns about drug supply, including structural challenges in generic drug manufacturing systems such as small-batch, multi-product production, compounded by external factors like infectious disease outbreaks. The session will introduce the current state of drug supply, underlying factors, and measures implemented by the government to date.

Boehringer Ingelheim to Discuss Patient-Aligned Solid Oral Product Development

Another spotlight session will feature Martin Maus, Head of Late Oral Product Development, Global Development CMC NCE at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG. Maus will discuss how solid oral dosage forms (SODs), the most widely used drug products globally, can be developed in close alignment with patient needs and the capabilities of an international manufacturing network. He will share how alignment between development and manufacturing reduces transfer risks, accelerates launch readiness, and enables smoother supply transitions to routine sites, including Japan. The session will also highlight digital and predictive tools, such as hybrid mechanistic statistical models, real-time machine-learning-based process control, and DEM simulations, that strengthen process understanding, reduce experimental effort, and support robust scale-up for poorly soluble NCEs.

Attendance at INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 is free with advance visitor registration, allowing professionals to secure a visitor badge and begin planning their three-day agenda in advance.

###

About INTERPHEX Week Expo

For over 20 years, INTERPHEX Week has been Asia’s leading trade show for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetics, and regenerative medicine industries. Held annually in Tokyo and Osaka, it unites global leaders through specialised exhibitions covering everything from raw materials and R&D to manufacturing and digital transformation, driving collaboration and innovation across life sciences.

About RX Japan

RX Japan, Japan’s largest exhibition organiser, organises 106 exhibitions, composed of 415 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and INTEX Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/ for more details.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.