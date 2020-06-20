LilDtheReal releases new album ‘No Offence, I’m Gone Show Y’all How to Do This’

CANTON, Ohio, 2020-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip hop known as LilDtheReal has released his latest official album, “No Offence, I’m Gone Show Y’all How to Do This.” The album contains six original LilDtheReal tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Flow Kingdom Family Productions record label.

Heavy-hitting, 100% genuine, and bringing a metric ton of hip-hop swagger, “No Offence, I’m Gone Show Y’all How to Do This” showcases LilDtheReal as one of the most intriguing rap artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Canton, OH’s LilDtheReal cites as main artistic influences Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Pop Smoke, and YNW Melly. LilDtheReal’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. Spotlighting his emphasis on plainspoken urban poetry with mellow, straight-up back beats, “No Offence, I’m Gone Show Y’all How to Do This” by LilDtheReal has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “No Offence, I’m Gone Show Y’all How to Do This,” LilDtheReal writes, “Be real, be yourself and never lose pride.”

This dedication to earnestness is one of the guiding principles of LilD’s work. He isn’t called “TheReal” for nothing.

“Music has always been a part of who I am, even when I was very young,” he says of this. “Everything I say comes from my soul.”

And he has a lot to say. Raised by his mother after his father was tragically gunned down on his fourth birthday, LilD says he “realized how connected to music [he] felt” by the age of six.

“I would do little performances for my family members and they would laugh and think I was being silly,” writes LilD, “but I always took the music seriously.” And not just as a performer, either, but as a taker of the art: “I started listening to Lil Wayne for a while, but I stopped listening to him because I didn’t want to be like him.”

LilDtheReal had created a music group and label, Flow Kingdom Family, before even graduating high school. He created a studio in his grandmother’s apartment and made “side money” recording Canton artists. Today Flow Kingdom represents artists both in and outside of his actual family, such as Miss NaeNae (LilD’s sister), Servi Santana (LilD’s brother), Tasha Heartz (LilD’s wife), and TayThaKing, $Mon, and StoMel600, who also perform and record in the Canton area.

“My wife and I have been together for 10 years now and have 2 intelligent children, a boy and a girl,” writes LilD with pride. “Going through multiple hardships throughout my life up to now, I’ve gained a lot more energy and emotion for my music. I continue recording my own music in my apartment today.”

And to his fans?

“Be yourself,” he writes. “Just be real, regardless of your peers and surroundings.”

“No Offence, I’m Gone Show Y’all How to Do This” by LilDtheReal on the Flow Kingdom Family Productions label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, underground rap fans.

