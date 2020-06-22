Technological Innovations Majorly Boosts the Global Growth Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved 4 major activities in estimating the current market size for Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

Market Share Estimation:

The market shares for leading pharmaceutical excipients manufacturing companies was arrived at after detailed assessment of their revenues from the pharmaceutical excipients business by secondary data available through paid and unpaid sources. Owing to data limitations, in certain cases revenue share was arrived at after detailed assessment of the product portfolios of major companies and their respective sales performance. At each point, this data was validated through primary interviews with various industry experts.

The report “Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohyrates, Petrochemicals) inorganic chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coatings, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast to 2025”, The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Factors such as the growing pharmaceuticals industry coupled with advancements in functional excipients, rising adoption of orphan drugs, and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals, are driving the market for pharmaceutical excipients. The emergence of multifunctional excipients, shifting the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets, and the growing biosimilars industry also present significant growth opportunities for market players.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

# Who are the top 10 players operating in the pharmaceutical excipients market?

# What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the pharmaceutical excipients market?

# What are the industry trends as well as the current scenario in the pharmaceutical excipients market?

# What are the growth trends in the pharmaceutical excipients market at the segmental and overall market levels?

# How is the pharmaceutical excipients market performing in different regions across the globe?

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of this market in 2019.

The dominant share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products, generics, and biosimilars has also led to the increase in the demand for novel excipients, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in this region in the coming years.

The key players in the global pharmaceutical excipients market are Ashland (US), BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Roquette (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol (US), and Croda International (UK).

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is highly fragmented as none of the market players held a market share of more than 15%. The top ten players account for more than half of the total market share, while several other global and regional market players account for the remaining share.

The leading market players are based across developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Ireland. Various small and medium-sized players operating in both developed and emerging markets are making this a highly competitive market. On the other hand, dominant market players have numerous advantages such as stronger marketing & distribution networks, greater budgets for R&D, and better brand recognition.

The market also shows the presence of numerous small players operating at the global as well as the regional levels. Companies are increasing their focus on R&D to add innovative products to their portfolios, which, in turn, helps them strengthen their market presence. In addition to this, the lucrative growth opportunities in the relatively untapped APAC market are encouraging market players to strengthen their presence in this region.

