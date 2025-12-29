Construction Additives Market Boosts Concrete Performance Standards

The global construction additives market was valued at USD 23.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 37.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Rapid urbanization and population growth are driving the need for new residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects worldwide, thereby increasing the demand for advanced construction materials.

Urban expansion has heightened the demand for construction materials that offer improved strength, durability, and efficiency. Construction additives play a critical role in enhancing material performance, which has led to their increased adoption in large-scale infrastructure and urban development projects.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.8%, supported by large-scale infrastructure development, urban expansion, and rising construction activities across emerging economies.

By product type, the chemical additives segment dominated the market, capturing 47.9% of total revenue in 2023, due to its widespread application in enhancing concrete performance and durability.

Based on end use, the commercial construction segment held the largest market share in 2023, driven by increased investments in offices, retail spaces, and public infrastructure.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 23.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 37.71 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.8%

Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

The growing trend of renovation and retrofitting, particularly in Europe and North America, is further driving market growth. Aging infrastructure requires repairs and reinforcements using specialized additives such as repair mortars, sealants, and bonding agents. Moreover, the need to upgrade buildings to comply with modern safety regulations and environmental standards continues to fuel demand. Extending the lifespan of existing structures while improving performance remains a key market driver.

Rising awareness of sustainable construction practices is also contributing to market expansion. The construction industry is increasingly focused on reducing environmental impact by adopting eco-friendly materials. Additives that improve resource efficiency, including water-reducing admixtures and lightweight aggregates, are gaining traction. In response, companies are introducing innovative solutions. For example, in January 2023, CEMEX launched bio-sourced admixtures under its Vertua building solutions portfolio, achieving up to a 70% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional oil-based admixtures. These products improve workability, strength, and water efficiency while supporting sustainable construction practices.

Key Construction Additives Company Insights

The construction additives market includes major players such as BASF SE, Dow Inc., Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Fosroc, Inc., among others.

Dow Inc. offers advanced and sustainable solutions across various industries. Its construction-related portfolio includes sealants, adhesives, insulation materials, coatings, and specialty additives used in infrastructure and building applications.

BASF SE maintains a broad portfolio of high-performance construction solutions, including concrete admixtures, cement additives, waterproofing systems, and protective coatings, aimed at enhancing durability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Key Construction Additives Companies

R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

CHRYSO

Dow

BASF

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.

Fosroc, Inc.

CICO Group

Sika AG

Evonik Industries AG

RPM International Inc.

Conclusion

The construction additives market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by urbanization, infrastructure development, renovation activities, and the shift toward sustainable construction practices. Asia Pacific remains the dominant region, while chemical additives and commercial construction continue to lead in terms of market share. Ongoing innovation, particularly in eco-friendly and performance-enhancing additives, is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the global construction additives industry.

