Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2023

The worldwide real-time location system (RTLS) market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A Real-time location system (RTLS) implies locating, identifying, tracking, positioning the geographical location of an object by using tags or nodes or in real time.

Increasing initiatives by government, and high expenditures in RTLS technology are likely to drive the growth. The other driving factors include increasing applications into several industries, and advanced features of RTLS. However, lack of standardization and knowledge among enterprises are likely to hamper the real time location system (RTLS) market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Ekahau

• Zebra Technologies

• CenTrak

• IBM

• Intelleflex

• Awarepoint Corporation

• Versus Technology

• TeleTracking

• Ubisense Group

• Savi Technology

• Identec Solutions

• AiRISTA

• Sonitor Technologies

• Elpas

• Axcess International

On October 10, 2017, Nanotron Technologies GmbH and Smartbow GmbH asserted of entering into an exclusive source contract for nanoLOC location chips. The resultant product is used in both – the Nanotron-provided receiver and the Smartbow ear tag.

On February 2, 2018, at Berlin (Germany), Location-awareness expert “Nanotron Technologies GmbH” asserted of offering improved location awareness for the Internet of Things over location data analytics. In addition, Nanotron’s products comprise smart modules, location software, and location chips, which allow concurrent wireless data communication and accurate real-time positioning.

The upcoming trend in real-time location system (RTLS) is emergence of Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) beacons, which have become simpler and cheaper to incorporate into the other systems owing to the widespread acceptance of Bluetooth. North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the market throughout the forecast period, owing to growing applications in healthcare sector and government initiatives and support.

On the basis of region:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of the end users/applications:

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Education

• Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report

• Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

• Historical data and forecast

• Regional analysis including growth estimates

• Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

• Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position

• Market structure, market drivers and restraints.