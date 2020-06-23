PCTE Industrial Provides Leading Eddy Current Testing Equipment

Sydney, Australia, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — PCTE Industrial, a leading supplier of non-destructive testing equipment offers the best eddy current Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) equipment for sale.

The eddy current test is one of many electromagnetic test methods used in field, production, laboratory, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) requirements. It is used to detect and define surface and subsurface defects in conductive materials. Eddy current testing equipment localizes electric current induced in a conductor by a varying magnetic field.

At PCTE Industrial, the eddy current products are engineered with the end user in mind. Our manufacturer’s special applications team develops eddy-current products for use in the field, production, and laboratory. They offer a turnkey solution by assisting the customer with highly sensitive eddy-current testing capability.

PCTE Industrial has built long-lasting and strong relationships with its clients over the years. They have led the innovation of non-destructive test equipment in the industry. PCTE Industrial persists as the forefront of the NDT industry with its wide range of non-destructive equipment that provides excellent customer service.

PCTE Industrial offers various types of testing equipment for various testing methods. Visit https://www.industrial-ndt.com/ for the complete technical specification of any equipment. For a test before buying, call PCTE Industrial on 08 9322 4020 or send your questions to admin@pcte.com.au.

About the Company

PCTE Industrial is the Industrial NDT (INDT) equipment branch of PCTE. We have been in business since 2004 and are well known for technical know-how, and superior support. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland, we offer our customers local on the spot support to make their equipment decision and assist with any issues. We offer industrial non-destructive equipment for hardness testing, ultrasonic testing and eddy current testing. At PCTE industrial, we recognise the importance of high quality equipment and active support. We partner with suppliers who provide high quality and innovative products.